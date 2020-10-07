Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Hailie Deegan to make NASCAR Truck Series debut at Kansas

shares
comments
Hailie Deegan to make NASCAR Truck Series debut at Kansas
By:

Hailie Deegan will make her NASCAR Truck Series debut later this month at Kansas Speedway

Hailie Deegan
Dylan Lupton, DGR-Crosley, Ford F-150 Fatal Motorsports
Tanner Gray, DGR-Crosley, Ford F-150 Ford Performance
Tanner Gray, DGR-Crosley, Ford F-150 Ford Performance
Hailie Deegan

Deegan, 19, has spent the 2020 season full-time in ARCA where she sits third in the championship standings. She has yet to win but has two runner-up finishes.

In what was the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Series, Deegan scored three victories between the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Now she'll take the next step to the national level, making her Truck Series debut with DGR-Crosley. The Ford developmental driver will pilot the No. 17 machine as a teammate to Tanner Gray.

In a Twitter video, Deegan explained that she wasn't planning on running any Truck races this year, but needs to in order to be approved for the races she plans to attempt in 2021.

Her goal is simple: Make it to the checkered flag.

 

Read Also:

 

Related video

Canadian Raphael Lessard wins wild Truck race at Talladega

Previous article

Canadian Raphael Lessard wins wild Truck race at Talladega
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers Hailie Deegan
Teams DGR - Crosley Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending Today

Vettel on Ferrari failure: 'Some fights I shouldn't have picked'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel on Ferrari failure: 'Some fights I shouldn't have picked'

Renault: F1 should fast-track new engine regs after Honda exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: F1 should fast-track new engine regs after Honda exit

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Ashley Cooper succumbs to injuries in Adelaide
Supercars Supercars / Obituary

Ashley Cooper succumbs to injuries in Adelaide

Brian Tyler wins 60 lapper at Richmond
USAC USAC / News

Brian Tyler wins 60 lapper at Richmond

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Hendrick taps Alex Bowman as new driver of No. 48 in 2021
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick taps Alex Bowman as new driver of No. 48 in 2021

Latest news

Hailie Deegan to make NASCAR Truck Series debut at Kansas
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Hailie Deegan to make NASCAR Truck Series debut at Kansas

Canadian Raphael Lessard wins wild Truck race at Talladega
Video Inside
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Race report

Canadian Raphael Lessard wins wild Truck race at Talladega

Two drivers eliminated from NASCAR Truck Series playoffs
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Two drivers eliminated from NASCAR Truck Series playoffs

Austin Hill tops Creed in Las Vegas Truck playoff win
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Race report

Austin Hill tops Creed in Las Vegas Truck playoff win

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel on Ferrari failure: 'Some fights I shouldn't have picked'

2
Formula 1

Renault: F1 should fast-track new engine regs after Honda exit

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

5
Supercars

Ashley Cooper succumbs to injuries in Adelaide

Latest news

Hailie Deegan to make NASCAR Truck Series debut at Kansas
NSTR

Hailie Deegan to make NASCAR Truck Series debut at Kansas

Canadian Raphael Lessard wins wild Truck race at Talladega
NSTR

Canadian Raphael Lessard wins wild Truck race at Talladega

Two drivers eliminated from NASCAR Truck Series playoffs
NSTR

Two drivers eliminated from NASCAR Truck Series playoffs

Austin Hill tops Creed in Las Vegas Truck playoff win
NSTR

Austin Hill tops Creed in Las Vegas Truck playoff win

Niece Motorsports adds Carson Hocevar to 2021 Truck lineup
NSTR

Niece Motorsports adds Carson Hocevar to 2021 Truck lineup

Latest videos

Lessard after Talladega win: ‘First time doing a burnout; hope to do more’ 01:46
NASCAR Truck

Lessard after Talladega win: ‘First time doing a burnout; hope to do more’

Hill’s ‘heads up’ battle cry pays off with a win in Vegas 02:30
NASCAR Truck

Hill’s ‘heads up’ battle cry pays off with a win in Vegas

Creed : ‘The No. 16 knew who was faster tonight’ 01:47
NASCAR Truck

Creed : ‘The No. 16 knew who was faster tonight’

Rhodes gets loose, crashes at Las Vegas 00:43
NASCAR Truck

Rhodes gets loose, crashes at Las Vegas

Sam Mayer after win: 'Bristol, dude, I love this place' 01:49
NASCAR Truck

Sam Mayer after win: 'Bristol, dude, I love this place'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.