NASCAR Truck Phoenix
Jack Garcia joins ThorSport for 2024 NASCAR Truck season

Jake Garcia will move to ThorSport Racing next season to continue his development in NASCAR Trucks.

Jake Garcia, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, Quanta Services Chevrolet Silverado

ThorSport announced on Wednesday that the 18-year-old native of Monroe, Ga., will compete full-time for the organization in 2024 with sponsorship from Quanta Services.

Which team Garcia will drive for remains to be determined.

ThorSport fielded four full-time Truck teams this year for Matt Crafton, Ty Majeski, Hailie Deegan and 2023 series champion Ben Rhodes.

Garcia competed in 22 of 23 races this year in his rookie season for team owner Bill McAnally. He was unable to compete in the series opener at Daytona because he had not yet turned 18.

In 22 starts, he had three top-five and nine top-10 finishes. His best finish was second in the season finale at Phoenix.

“To have the chance to race for a championship organization like ThorSport Racing is huge for me,” said Garcia. “I’m extremely excited for this opportunity and cannot wait to get the 2024 season started.”

Garcia’s started his racing career in quarter midgets at the age of five and then moved up the ranks competing in Allison Legacy, USAC Eastern Midget Series, Pro Late Model and Super Late Model Series.

He won the 2021 Southern Super Series Championship, the youngest driver to collect the honor; Five Flags Speedway Super Late Model track champion in 2021, the 2020 Southern Super Series Rookie of the Year, and the 2019 Five Flags Super Pro Late Model track champion.

Garcia has also made one start in the ARCA West Series and eight in the CARS Pro Late Model Tour, with a best finish of second. He was also runner-up in the 2019 Snowball Derby.

