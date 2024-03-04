All Series
NASCAR Truck COTA

IMSA champ Jack Hawskworth to make NASCAR Truck debut at COTA

Former IndyCar driver and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar champion Jack Hawksworth will run his first NASCAR Truck race later this month when the series visits the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

#14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

The Lexus factory driver driver has just one previous start in any level of NASCAR, competing in the Mid-Ohio Xfinity race in 2019. He qualified second and finished 15th, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Hawksworth's NASCAR Truck Series debut will come with TRICON Garage, driving the No. 1 Toyota Tundra. The COTA race takes place on Saturday, March 23. Mobil 1 will serve as the primary sponsor.

“I’m super stoked to be joining TRICON Garage and piloting the No. 1 Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra at COTA,” said Hawksworth in a release from the team. “The truck looks awesome. I’m looking forward to stepping back into the NASCAR world, working with the team leading up to the race weekend and then going out there and getting after it. COTA is a fun, technical track and one that should be challenging to tame a stock car at. A big thank you to everyone at TRD, Lexus, Mobil 1 and TRICON for making this possible. I can’t wait to get started!”

Hawksworth is the reigning IMSA GTD PRO Champion alongside co-driver Ben Barnicoat, earning the title for Vasser Sullivan Racing and Lexus. The 33-year old has nine victories as an IMSA driver and nearly 50 starts as an IndyCar driver. His open-wheel career included three appearances in the Indy 500 and one podium, which came at the 2014 Grand Prix of Houston.

