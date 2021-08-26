Tickets Subscribe
Sheldon Creed wins Gateway Truck race slowed by power outage
NASCAR Truck / Gateway News

Jack Wood to compete fulltime in NASCAR Trucks in 2022

By:

Jack Wood will compete fulltime in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for GMS Racing in 2022.

Wood, 21, has been running a partial schedule in both Trucks and the ARCA Menards Series this season for GMS. He will drive GMS’ No. 24 Chevrolet next season.

Wood’s best finish this year in Trucks is 10th at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway last weekend and a fourth in the May 1 ARCA race at Kansas Speedway.

“I feel extremely honored to be asked to drive for GMS Racing again next year, we have built a lot of momentum over the last few months and I feel strongly that next season will be a very successful one,” said Wood, a native of Loomis, Calif. “There has been plenty of learning and groundwork built in order to do just that.

“I would like to thank everyone at GMS Racing and Chevrolet for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to chase my dream. I hope to finish the rest of this year out strong and then take the off season preparing to hit the ground running in 2022 starting at Daytona.”

Jack Wood, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Chevy Accessories

Jack Wood, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Chevy Accessories

Photo by: Matt Pearce / NKP / Motorsport Images

Having never raced at any of the tracks on the Trucks schedule, Wood has utilized the Chevrolet simulator in Huntersville, N.C., to overcome the challenge of not having any practice or qualifying.

“We are really excited to welcome Jack Wood back to our truck series program. I feel like this year was a solid learning year for Jack and he progressed a lot in a short amount of time,” said Mike Beam, GMS Racing president.

“I am looking forward to him being able to return to tracks and apply what he has learned in 2021.”

In January, Wood was selected to join the Drivers Edge Development class of 2021, a co-op effort between accomplished Chevrolet developmental teams GMS Racing and JR Motorsports.

