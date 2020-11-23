John Hunter Nemechek joins KBM for 2021 Truck season

Nemechek, who just completed his rookie Cup Series season with Front Row Motorsports, will move back to the Truck Series in 2021.

He will compete for the title with KBM, driving the No. 4 Toyota Tundra. The 23-year-old revealed last week that he and FRM would part ways, leaving many to wonder where the young racer was heading with limited rides available at the Cup level.

Read Also: John Hunter Nemechek and Front Row Motorsports part ways

The Truck Series is a familiar place for Nemechek, having won six races with the family-owned NEMCO Motorsports between 2015 and 2018. He also has one victory in the Xfinity Series with Chip Ganassi Racing.

“Kyle and Samantha with the support of Toyota have built an organization that has won races and championships on a consistent basis and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to carry on the winning tradition by getting back to victory lane in the Camping World Truck Series next year,” said Nemechek in a release from KBM. “I can’t thank the partners that have supported my career through the years enough for their continued support and I’m looking forward to building relationships with new partners this year. Bring on 2021 -- Let’s Go Places!”

He replaces Raphael Lessard, who placed 12th in points and won once this season at Talladega Superspeedway.

“I began my XFINITY Series career with NEMCO and I’ve had a long-running relationship with Joe and the Nemechek family, so it’s cool to see things come full circle with being able to sign John Hunter to race at KBM,” said team owner Kyle Busch. “John Hunter is a proven winner in the Camping World Truck Series, as well as the Xfinity Series, and someone who we are confident will be able to put the No. 4 Tundra up front on a consistent basis and compete for victories each and every race. Despite only being 23 years old, he has a lot of experience across all three series and with next year’s Truck Series schedule including a lot of events where it’s just show up and race, having an experienced driver in one of our full-time Tundras is going to be beneficial to our whole organization.”

