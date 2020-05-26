Top events
Esports
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
27 May
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

The bounty on Kyle Busch remains as Truck Series resumes

shares
comments
The bounty on Kyle Busch remains as Truck Series resumes
By:
May 26, 2020, 5:00 PM

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series returns to action Tuesday night and with it so does the bounty on beating Kyle Busch.

The bounty, a combination of $50,000 put forward from Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick and another $50,000 from Gander RV and Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis, was created prior to the Truck Series race originally scheduled for Atlanta in mid-March.

Harvick challenged any full-time Cup driver to defeat Busch in one of his four remaining Truck races this year. Busch has won the last seven Truck races in which he’s entered.

The Atlanta race was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but since NASCAR restarted its season without fans in the stands March 17 at Darlington, S.C.

Tuesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1) is the first scheduled Truck Series race since NASCAR restarted its season and in a Twitter post Tuesday morning, Harvick made clear the bounty was still up for grabs.

 

Among the fulltime Cup drivers entered in the race are Chase Elliott, John Hunter Nemechek and Garrett Smithley.

In a response to Harvick’s Tweet, Elliott offered his “full support” to Harvick’s decision to change the bounty payment to a donation to a COVID-19 relief effort of the driver’s choice. If no driver prevails, the $100,000 will go to the Busch family’s Bundle of Joy Fund.

 

Beating Busch is never easy in Trucks and especially difficult at Charlotte, where he has finished either first or second in the last nine Charlotte races and he has amassed eight series wins in 13 starts.

The Truck series ran two races prior to the sport being put on hiatus. Grant Enfinger won the season opener at Daytona and Busch won in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Read Also:

Next article
NASCAR expands field size for upcoming races

Previous article

NASCAR expands field size for upcoming races
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR Truck
Drivers Chase Elliott , Kyle Busch
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott rues decision that cost Coke 600 victory shot

2
NASCAR Cup

Despite win, Brad Keselowski’s future remains in doubt

3
IndyCar

Al Unser – Indy 500 legend, Indy car ace

4
Formula 1

Russell hopes for testing before 2020 F1 season starts

1h
5
Nissan Micra Cup

Racing with autism - The story of Austin Riley

Latest news

The bounty on Kyle Busch remains as Truck Series resumes
NSTR

The bounty on Kyle Busch remains as Truck Series resumes

NASCAR expands field size for upcoming races
NSXF

NASCAR expands field size for upcoming races

Alfredo takes Saturday Night Thunder win at Dover
eSpt

Alfredo takes Saturday Night Thunder win at Dover

Landon Huffman earns first eNASCAR win at virtual Talladega
eSpt

Landon Huffman earns first eNASCAR win at virtual Talladega

Dirt star Logan Seavey wins inaugural Saturday Night Thunder
eSpt

Dirt star Logan Seavey wins inaugural Saturday Night Thunder

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.