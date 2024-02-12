Subscribe
NASCAR Truck Daytona
Mason Massey to run full NASCAR Truck schedule

Young's Motorsports has signed Mason Massey as the full-time driver of its No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado in 2024.

Nick DeGroot
Mason Massey, SS-Green Light Racing, Ford Mustang

Massey, 27, has just 14 previous starts in the NASCAR Truck Series.

His most recent appearance came with the Young's Motorsports team, competing at Richmond Raceway last year. His best result as Texas earlier in the same season, finishing 11th.

Massey also has 52 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, scoring three top-tens in his career there. The Georgia native earned his best finish at his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway, finishing sixth there in 2022. 

BRUNT Workwear and Anderson Power Services will serve as primary sponsor on the truck.

"I couldn't be more excited to go full-time racing with Tyler and everyone at Young's Motorsports," said Massey in a release from the team. "I see the work ethic in all the guys and how much they want it.

"I knew this was definitely something I wanted to be a part of. I also look forward to bringing BRUNT

Young's Motorsports has two Truck Series victories, both coming at superspeedways. They won at Talladega Superspeedway in 2019 with Spencer Boyd and Talladega again in 2021 with Tate Fogleman.

"I'm really excited to have Mason full-time with our team this year,” added team owner Tyler Young. “He has proven he's the man for the job. We are working hard to make it a great year, and I'm looking forward to it."

The team previously announced Leland Honeyman Jr. as the driver of its No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro, as they aim to enter NASCAR Xfinity Series competition in 2024.

