Subscribe
Previous / Marco Andretti set to make NASCAR oval debut
NASCAR Truck News

Matt Mills secures full-time NASCAR Truck ride for 2024

Matt Mills will join Niece Motorsports in 2024, competing for the NASCAR Truck Series championship in the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Matt Mills, Kyle Busch Motorsports, J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado

Mills replaces the outgoing Carson Hocevar, who will move to the Cup Series with Spire Motorsports next year. Hocevar has won three races so far this year and remains in contention for the title.

J.F. Electric and Utilitra will support Mills' 2024 Truck Series effort.

“I’m really excited to join the Niece Motorsports team for the full Truck Series season next year,” said Mills in a release from the team. “This is a great opportunity for me to get into top-tier equipment. It felt good to get on track this year and show speed, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to continue that. I’m so thankful to everyone at J.F. Electric and Utilitra for believing in me and their continued support.”

Matt Mills, Kyle Busch Motorsports, J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado

Matt Mills, Kyle Busch Motorsports, J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

Added Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “I think a lot of people took notice of Matt this year at Richmond and Milwaukee. He’ll be a great addition to our organization as we look to continue the success the 42 team had this season. Matt has a lot of laps under his belt in both the Truck and Xfinity Series. It’s tough to get in these trucks just a few times a year and show speed like Matt did, so I think there will be a lot of growth next season as he’s able to race week after week.”

Mills has made starts across all three national divisions of NASCAR since 2016, including 23 Truck starts. In his first race with Kyle Busch Motorsports at Richmond, he earned a career-best finish of fifth. 

Mills made lone Cup appearance in 2021 at Kansas, finishing 38th. However, he has spent most of his time in the Xfinity Series, starting 123 races and finishing as high as tenth at Daytona in 2019.

shares
comments

Marco Andretti set to make NASCAR oval debut
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

NASCAR 2023 Las Vegas playoff schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Las Vegas playoff schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

NASCAR 2023 Las Vegas playoff schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Las Vegas playoff schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul

Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe