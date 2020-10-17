Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Warm Up in
10 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
20 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Race in
01 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Race report

Moffitt grabs first Truck win at Kansas, advances to title race

shares
comments
Moffitt grabs first Truck win at Kansas, advances to title race
By:

Brett Moffitt’s first NASCAR Truck Series victory of the season couldn’t have come at a better time.

Moffitt held off a furious challenge from his GMS Racing teammate Sheldon Creed in a two-lap overtime to win Saturday’s Clean Harbors 200 at Kansas Speedway, his first win this season and in more than a year.

 

With the win, Moffitt becomes the first driver to advance to the Championship 4 and compete for the series title at Phoenix regardless of his performance over the next two weeks. Moffitt won the 2018 series title.

The win is the 12th of Moffitt’s Truck career.

“It’s pretty incredible – such a way to turn our season around for this No. 23 team,” Moffitt said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been in Victory Lane. Thanks to everyone at GMS.

“I got to apologize to (Zane Smith) for trying to block him. We were racing hard for a championship spot and that’s what you got to do. It was a bad block by me. It’s my fault.

“He got around me there in lapped traffic and I just put it on the line to run him back down. We got there and I tried to throw a block. We’re racing for everything right now. I apologize to Zane. I know that’s not going to fix it but hopefully they can win next week.”

Austin Hill ended up third, Grant Enfinger fourth and Chandler Smith rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Christian Eckes, Timothy Peters, Matt Crafton, Derek Kraus and Trevor Bayne.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap trucks all pit again with Creed the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 68, Creed led the way followed by Zane Smith and Crafton.

Zane Smith patiently ran down Creed and finally got around him to reclaim the lead on Lap 82 as Moffitt ran third.

With 40 laps to go in the final stage, Zane Smith held a 1.7-second lead over Moffitt followed by Enfinger, Chandler Smith and Crafton.

Creed was the first contenders for the win to make his final green-flag pit stop, dropping to pit road with 33 laps remaining. Zane Smith made his stop on Lap 104.

With 26 laps remaining, Moffitt got ahead of Zane Smith but seven trucks still had to pit.

Once the cycle of stops were completed on Lap 117, Moffitt led the way over Zane Smith by about a second.

With 10 laps remaining, Zane Smith was on Moffitt’s rear bumper challenging him for the lead and completed the pass to reclaim the top spot.

With three laps to go, Moffitt got side-by-side with Zane Smith and reclaimed the lead, the two made contact and Zane Smith went spinning off the track to bring out a caution.

 

The race ended up going into overtime. Moffitt led the way on the restart followed by Enfinger, Creed, Eckes and Crafton.

Stage 2

Creed grabbed the lead with six laps remaining and held off Zane Smith to win Stage 2, completing a sweep of both stages.

Chandler Smith was third, Christian Eckes fourth and Austin Hill rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, the lead-lap trucks all pit with Austin Hill the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 38, Austin Hill was followed by Zane Smith and Creed.

Shortly after restart, Raphael Lessard and Tyler Ankrum got collected in an accident off Turn 4 that also involved Parker Kligerman, Tanner Gray, David Gravel and Ben Rhodes.

 

The race was immediately red-flagged to clean the track of debris. After a nearly 8-minute delay, the race returned to caution.

The race returned to green on Lap 46 with Austin Hill followed by Enfinger and Zane Smith.

Zane Smith powered around Hill to take the lead for the first time on Lap 47.

With six laps remaining in the second stage, Creed got back around Zane Smith to reclaim the lead as Austin Hill dropped to third.

Stage 1

Creed easily dispatched with Chandler Smith to win Stage 1, his series-leading ninth stage victory of the 2020 season.

Austin Hill was third, Zane Smith fourth and Crafton rounded out the top-five.

Chandler Smith started on the pole but Creed quickly moved into the lead on Lap 1 after a three-wide move.

With 15 laps remaining in the first stage, Creed maintained about a second lead over Chandler Smith followed by Crafton, Zane Smith and Enfinger.

With five laps to go, Austin Hill moved up to the third position, behind Creed and Chandler Smith.

Related video

Hailie Deegan to run complete Truck schedule in 2021

Previous article

Hailie Deegan to run complete Truck schedule in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Irwindale Tragic Accident Takes Life
Stock car Stock car / News

Irwindale Tragic Accident Takes Life

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced

Quartararo was “worried” to stand up after painful FP3 crash
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo was “worried” to stand up after painful FP3 crash

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Petit Le Mans: Two top contenders knocked back at half distance
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Petit Le Mans: Two top contenders knocked back at half distance

Latest news

Moffitt grabs first Truck win at Kansas, advances to title race
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Race report

Moffitt grabs first Truck win at Kansas, advances to title race

Hailie Deegan to run complete Truck schedule in 2021
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Hailie Deegan to run complete Truck schedule in 2021

2012 NASCAR Truck Series champion James Buescher to make return
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

2012 NASCAR Truck Series champion James Buescher to make return

Zane Smith to remain with GMS Racing for 2021 season
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Zane Smith to remain with GMS Racing for 2021 season

Trending

1
Stock car

Irwindale Tragic Accident Takes Life

2
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi’s Petronas Yamaha move finally announced

5
MotoGP

Quartararo was “worried” to stand up after painful FP3 crash

Latest news

Moffitt grabs first Truck win at Kansas, advances to title race
NSTR

Moffitt grabs first Truck win at Kansas, advances to title race

Hailie Deegan to run complete Truck schedule in 2021
NSTR

Hailie Deegan to run complete Truck schedule in 2021

2012 NASCAR Truck Series champion James Buescher to make return
NSTR

2012 NASCAR Truck Series champion James Buescher to make return

Zane Smith to remain with GMS Racing for 2021 season
NSTR

Zane Smith to remain with GMS Racing for 2021 season

Hailie Deegan to make NASCAR Truck Series debut at Kansas
NSTR

Hailie Deegan to make NASCAR Truck Series debut at Kansas

Latest videos

Lessard after Talladega win: ‘First time doing a burnout; hope to do more’ 01:46
NASCAR Truck

Lessard after Talladega win: ‘First time doing a burnout; hope to do more’

Hill’s ‘heads up’ battle cry pays off with a win in Vegas 02:30
NASCAR Truck

Hill’s ‘heads up’ battle cry pays off with a win in Vegas

Creed : ‘The No. 16 knew who was faster tonight’ 01:47
NASCAR Truck

Creed : ‘The No. 16 knew who was faster tonight’

Rhodes gets loose, crashes at Las Vegas 00:43
NASCAR Truck

Rhodes gets loose, crashes at Las Vegas

Sam Mayer after win: 'Bristol, dude, I love this place' 01:49
NASCAR Truck

Sam Mayer after win: 'Bristol, dude, I love this place'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.