NASCAR cancels Truck race at Mosport, adds Darlington

NASCAR confirmed the cancellation on Tuesday and has already scheduled a placement for what was one of the series’ playoff races.

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, which has already hosted on Truck event this season, will replace CTMP in the playoffs schedule, creating a tripleheader weekend at the track on Labor Day weekend.

The rescheduled race will be run at 1:30 p.m. ET Sept. 5 (Fox Sports 1), prior to that evening’s NASCAR Cup Series race, the Southern 500, which is slated for a 6 p.m. ET start.

The Truck Series playoffs get underway at World Wide Technology Raceway on Aug. 20. The Southern 500 is the kickoff of that series’ 10-race playoff.

“We are proud to expand our traditional Labor Day weekend of racing to once again host all three national series,” said track president Kerry Tharp. “We expect more of the same high-quality racing over Labor Day Weekend – especially with playoff implications on the line.”

Last week, NASCAR announced it was delaying the start of the 2021 season of the Pinty’s Series – NASCAR’s touring series in Canada – due to logistical challenges presented by the pandemic.

NASCAR has said it still plans to run a complete Pinty’s Series championship with a minimum of 10 races, with a season start aimed for August.

