NASCAR driver Max Gutierrez injured in tragic car wreck

Max, 20, and Federico, 17, were traveling in a Porsche Boxster near Valle de Bravo, a resort area about 60 miles west of Mexico City, on Sunday when the car collided with a Ford Explorer pickup truck.

Federico, who was driving the Porsche, was pronounced dead at the scene while Max was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Mexico City with unspecified injuries but is expected to be released sometime Monday.

An unidentified 80-year-old man was driving the truck and accompanied by his 65-year-old wife. Their names were not released. One of them was also injured and required evacuation by helicopter to a hospital in Mexico City.

A 41-year-old woman, who was also initially trapped in the truck, was transferred by ambulance to the Valle de Bravo General Hospital.

As of Monday morning, the conditions of those in the truck were unknown.

Max, a six-time Super Kart Champion, 2018 Truck Mexico Series champion and the 2020 NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series champion, has run a handful of NASCAR Truck and ARCA Menards Series races in recent years.

In 2021, he ran fulltime in ARCA East with Rette Jones Racing, finishing fourth in the series standings and winning the season opener at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway.

Federico, nicknamed “Fico,” made his racing debut in the United States in 2021 in a Late Model race. He has competed in the Truck Mexico Series, where he earned his first victory in the fall of 2021 and finished third in the series standings that season.

Fico made his debut in the NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series last season, finishing 11th at Autodromo de Chiapas. He also teamed with his brother Max to compete in the 2019 24 Hours of Mexico and became the youngest driver to do so at age 13.

NASCAR Mexico statement

“We are devastated by the loss of our friend and driver Federico Gutierrez Hoppe. Our thoughts are prayers are with the Gutierrez family during this difficult time.”