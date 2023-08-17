NASCAR suspends two part-time drivers after DWI arrests

On August 17, NASCAR indefinitely suspended both Jason White, who has competed part time most recently in the Truck Series, and Chris Hacker, who has competed most recently in the Xfinity Series.

White’s suspension is tied to his Aug. 3 arrest by the Huntersville (N.C.) Police Department, which resulted in several traffic violations and a driving while impaired charge.

The 44-year-old native of Richmond, Va., faces a Sept. 6 date in Mecklenburg County District Court on multiple charges, including driving while impaired (which resulted in revocation of his driver’s license), speeding, reckless driving to endanger and exceeding a safe speed under the conditions at the time of the infraction.

White has two career starts in Cup, 55 in the Xfinity Series and 157 in Trucks. He won one pole in Trucks and has his career-best finish (second, 2012 Michigan) in that series.

He most recently competed in the 2023 Truck season opener at Daytona International Speedway for Tricon Garage. White started seventh and finished 15th driving the No. 1 Toyota.

He also attempted to qualify for the Xfinity Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April with MBM Motorsports but failed to make the field.

Hacker’s suspension is tied to his Aug. 15 arrest, also by the Huntersville Police Department, which resulted in multiple traffic violations and a driving while impaired charge.

Chris Hacker, On Point Motorsports, Morgan & Morgan Toyota Tundra Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

The 23-year-old native of Noblesville, Ind., faces a Sept. 15 date in Mecklenburg County District Court on multiple charges, including driving while impaired (which resulted in revocation of his driver’s license), speeding, reckless driving to endanger and failure to wear a seat belt.

Hacker has made a pair of starts in the Xfinity Series this season for Ryan Sieg Racing with a best finish of 14th at Richmond. He was slated to run this weekend at Watkins Glen with SS Greenlight Racing but has been replaced by Josh Bilicki.

Hacker also has 14 starts in the Truck Series over three years with a best finish of 12th at North Wilkesboro this season.

Hacker has since released the following statement: "On Monday night, I was pulled over by a Mecklenburg County Sheriff for speeding and was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. I am deeply sorry for the mistake I made, and while no one was hurt, I take full responsibility for how dangerous my actions were and will be seeking treatment through an alcohol rehab program.

“To my fans, my team, my sponsors, my family and friends: I am sorry for letting you down. The support I’ve been given throughout my racing career means the world to me, and I’m committed to getting the help I need so I can return to the track stronger than ever.”

NASCAR has also indefinitely suspended Joel Courage, a registered sex offender facing multiple charges in Gulford County, N.C. after an Aug. 9 arrest.