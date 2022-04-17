Previous / Racing to return to North Wilkesboro but not NASCAR - yet Next / Rhodes takes Truck win over Hocevar on Bristol dirtNASCAR Truck / Bristol Results
NASCAR Truck Bristol Dirt results: Rhodes takes victory
Ben Rhodes surged ahead in the closing laps of the NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway, taking the checkered flag on the dirt.
Rhodes collected his sixth career victory and his first since winning the 2021 CWTS title in November of last year.
Rhodes led 95 of 150 laps, overtaking Hocevar on the final restart and pulling out to nearly a one-second lead by the finish. Hocevar was the only other driver to lead any laps, spending 55 laps out in front of the field.
There were nine cautions, an unusual red flag after two trucks became stuck together.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Laps Led
|1
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|Toyota
|150
|1:13'58.983
|95
|2
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|150
|1:13'59.807
|0.824
|0.824
|55
|3
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|150
|1:14'00.361
|1.378
|0.554
|4
|75
|Parker Kligerman
|Chevrolet
|150
|1:14'00.538
|1.555
|0.177
|5
|98
|Christian Eckes
|Toyota
|150
|1:14'01.511
|2.528
|0.973
|6
|54
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|150
|1:14'01.912
|2.929
|0.401
|7
|7
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|150
|1:14'02.096
|3.113
|0.184
|8
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|Chevrolet
|150
|1:14'02.744
|3.761
|0.648
|9
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Toyota
|150
|1:14'02.951
|3.968
|0.207
|10
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|150
|1:14'02.967
|3.984
|0.016
|11
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Toyota
|150
|1:14'03.065
|4.082
|0.098
|12
|91
|Colby Howard
|Chevrolet
|150
|1:14'03.373
|4.390
|0.308
|13
|61
|Chase Purdy
|Toyota
|150
|1:14'03.886
|4.903
|0.513
|14
|20
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|150
|1:14'03.999
|5.016
|0.113
|15
|15
|Tanner Gray
|Ford
|150
|1:14'04.145
|5.162
|0.146
|16
|40
|Dean Thompson
|Chevrolet
|150
|1:14'05.112
|6.129
|0.967
|17
|33
|Mike Marlar
|Toyota
|150
|1:14'05.113
|6.130
|0.001
|18
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|Ford
|150
|1:14'05.467
|6.484
|0.354
|19
|18
|Chandler Smith
|Toyota
|150
|1:14'05.794
|6.811
|0.327
|20
|17
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|150
|1:14'06.026
|7.043
|0.232
|21
|66
|Ty Majeski
|Toyota
|150
|1:14'06.165
|7.182
|0.139
|22
|24
|Jack Wood
|Chevrolet
|150
|1:14'06.240
|7.257
|0.075
|23
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|150
|1:14'07.208
|8.225
|0.968
|24
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|Chevrolet
|150
|1:14'10.092
|11.109
|2.884
|25
|9
|Blaine Perkins
|Chevrolet
|150
|1:14'10.405
|11.422
|0.313
|26
|02
|Kaz Grala
|Chevrolet
|150
|1:14'15.685
|16.702
|5.280
|27
|51
|Buddy Kofoid
|Toyota
|150
|1:14'22.038
|23.055
|6.353
|28
|30
|Tate Fogleman
|Toyota
|149
|1:13'45.705
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|29
|19
|Derek Kraus
|Chevrolet
|149
|1:13'57.600
|1 Lap
|11.895
|30
|45
|Alan Lawless
|Chevrolet
|149
|1:14'11.439
|1 Lap
|13.839
|31
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|Toyota
|147
|1:14'14.577
|3 Laps
|2 Laps
|32
|46
|Andrew Gordon
|Ford
|146
|1:13'46.425
|4 Laps
|1 Lap
|33
|44
|Kris Wright
|Chevrolet
|146
|1:14'10.549
|4 Laps
|24.124
|34
|43
|Keith McGee
|Chevrolet
|146
|1:14'11.990
|4 Laps
|1.441
|35
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Chevrolet
|145
|1:14'17.902
|5 Laps
|1 Lap
|36
|22
|Austin Wayne Self
|Chevrolet
|143
|1:14'16.133
|7 Laps
|2 Laps
