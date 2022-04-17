Tickets Subscribe
All me
NASCAR Truck / Bristol Results

NASCAR Truck Bristol Dirt results: Rhodes takes victory

Ben Rhodes surged ahead in the closing laps of the NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway, taking the checkered flag on the dirt.

Rhodes collected his sixth career victory and his first since winning the 2021 CWTS title in November of last year.

Rhodes led 95 of 150 laps, overtaking Hocevar on the final restart and pulling out to nearly a one-second lead by the finish. Hocevar was the only other driver to lead any laps, spending 55 laps out in front of the field.

There were nine cautions, an unusual red flag after two trucks became stuck together.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 99 United States Ben Rhodes Toyota 150 1:13'58.983     95
2 42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 150 1:13'59.807 0.824 0.824 55
3 4 United States John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 150 1:14'00.361 1.378 0.554  
4 75 United States Parker Kligerman Chevrolet 150 1:14'00.538 1.555 0.177  
5 98 United States Christian Eckes Toyota 150 1:14'01.511 2.528 0.973  
6 54 United States Joey Logano Ford 150 1:14'01.912 2.929 0.401  
7 7 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 150 1:14'02.096 3.113 0.184  
8 23 United States Grant Enfinger Chevrolet 150 1:14'02.744 3.761 0.648  
9 88 United States Matt Crafton Toyota 150 1:14'02.951 3.968 0.207  
10 38 Zane Smith Ford 150 1:14'02.967 3.984 0.016  
11 52 United States Stewart Friesen Toyota 150 1:14'03.065 4.082 0.098  
12 91 Colby Howard Chevrolet 150 1:14'03.373 4.390 0.308  
13 61 United States Chase Purdy Toyota 150 1:14'03.886 4.903 0.513  
14 20 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 150 1:14'03.999 5.016 0.113  
15 15 United States Tanner Gray Ford 150 1:14'04.145 5.162 0.146  
16 40 Dean Thompson Chevrolet 150 1:14'05.112 6.129 0.967  
17 33 Mike Marlar Toyota 150 1:14'05.113 6.130 0.001  
18 1 United States Hailie Deegan Ford 150 1:14'05.467 6.484 0.354  
19 18 Chandler Smith Toyota 150 1:14'05.794 6.811 0.327  
20 17 United States Harrison Burton Ford 150 1:14'06.026 7.043 0.232  
21 66 United States Ty Majeski Toyota 150 1:14'06.165 7.182 0.139  
22 24 Jack Wood Chevrolet 150 1:14'06.240 7.257 0.075  
23 56 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 150 1:14'07.208 8.225 0.968  
24 12 United States Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 150 1:14'10.092 11.109 2.884  
25 9 Blaine Perkins Chevrolet 150 1:14'10.405 11.422 0.313  
26 02 United States Kaz Grala Chevrolet 150 1:14'15.685 16.702 5.280  
27 51 Buddy Kofoid Toyota 150 1:14'22.038 23.055 6.353  
28 30 Tate Fogleman Toyota 149 1:13'45.705 1 Lap 1 Lap  
29 19 United States Derek Kraus Chevrolet 149 1:13'57.600 1 Lap 11.895  
30 45 Alan Lawless Chevrolet 149 1:14'11.439 1 Lap 13.839  
31 16 United States Tyler Ankrum Toyota 147 1:14'14.577 3 Laps 2 Laps  
32 46 Andrew Gordon Ford 146 1:13'46.425 4 Laps 1 Lap  
33 44 United States Kris Wright Chevrolet 146 1:14'10.549 4 Laps 24.124  
34 43 Keith McGee Chevrolet 146 1:14'11.990 4 Laps 1.441  
35 25 United States Matt DiBenedetto Chevrolet 145 1:14'17.902 5 Laps 1 Lap  
36 22 United States Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 143 1:14'16.133 7 Laps 2 Laps  
