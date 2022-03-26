Previous / NASCAR crew chief indefinitely suspended after re-arrest Next / Zane Smith uses four-wide move to claim COTA Truck winNASCAR Truck / Austin Results
NASCAR Truck COTA results: Zane Smith wins
Zane Smith jumps from fourth to first in the final couple laps to win the NASCAR Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas.
When Kyle Busch, Stewart Friesen and Alex Bowman collided, it was Zane Smith in prime position to benefit. He slipped past the chaos to take the lead and run away with the race win.
Smith now has five CWTS victories with two during the 2022 season. Busch, who led a race-high 31 laps, finished third.
There were eight cautions and the race ended in double overtime.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Laps Led
|1
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|46
|2:25'00.637
|11
|2
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|46
|2:25'04.166
|3.529
|3.529
|1
|3
|51
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|46
|2:25'05.339
|4.702
|1.173
|31
|4
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|Toyota
|46
|2:25'05.822
|5.185
|0.483
|5
|18
|Chandler Smith
|Toyota
|46
|2:25'06.799
|6.162
|0.977
|1
|6
|98
|Christian Eckes
|Toyota
|46
|2:25'08.563
|7.926
|1.764
|7
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|Toyota
|46
|2:25'10.867
|10.230
|2.304
|8
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:25'11.778
|11.141
|0.911
|9
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Toyota
|46
|2:25'12.536
|11.899
|0.758
|10
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:25'12.788
|12.151
|0.252
|11
|45
|Alan Lawless
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:25'13.454
|12.817
|0.666
|12
|19
|Derek Kraus
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:25'13.919
|13.282
|0.465
|13
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Toyota
|46
|2:25'14.009
|13.372
|0.090
|14
|02
|Kaz Grala
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:25'14.349
|13.712
|0.340
|15
|44
|Kris Wright
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:25'15.206
|14.569
|0.857
|16
|61
|Chase Purdy
|Toyota
|46
|2:25'15.684
|15.047
|0.478
|17
|15
|Tanner Gray
|Ford
|46
|2:25'15.892
|15.255
|0.208
|18
|30
|Tate Fogleman
|Toyota
|46
|2:25'17.208
|16.571
|1.316
|19
|75
|Parker Kligerman
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:25'19.603
|18.966
|2.395
|1
|20
|43
|Brad Perez
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:25'22.992
|22.355
|3.389
|21
|33
|Will Rodgers
|Toyota
|46
|2:25'24.181
|23.544
|1.189
|22
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|46
|2:25'28.072
|27.435
|3.891
|23
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:25'29.367
|28.730
|1.295
|24
|91
|Colby Howard
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:25'30.314
|29.677
|0.947
|25
|7
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:25'31.887
|31.250
|1.573
|1
|26
|17
|Taylor Gray
|Ford
|46
|2:26'21.789
|1'21.152
|49.902
|27
|22
|Austin Wayne Self
|Chevrolet
|45
|2:23'40.733
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|28
|37
|Logan Bearden
|Chevrolet
|42
|2:17'40.241
|4 Laps
|3 Laps
|29
|40
|Dean Thompson
|Chevrolet
|40
|2:25'24.445
|6 Laps
|2 Laps
|30
|66
|Ty Majeski
|Toyota
|39
|2:25'42.757
|7 Laps
|1 Lap
|31
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Chevrolet
|32
|1:40'28.779
|14 Laps
|7 Laps
|32
|24
|Jack Wood
|Chevrolet
|31
|1:38'59.116
|15 Laps
|1 Lap
|33
|46
|Matt Jaskol
|Toyota
|30
|2:01'07.267
|16 Laps
|1 Lap
|34
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|Ford
|29
|1:28'53.088
|17 Laps
|1 Lap
|35
|9
|Blaine Perkins
|Chevrolet
|3
|7'17.605
|43 Laps
|26 Laps
|36
|20
|Sheldon Creed
|Chevrolet
|1
|2'26.370
|45 Laps
|2 Laps
