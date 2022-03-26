NASCAR Truck COTA results: Zane Smith wins

Listen to this article

When Kyle Busch, Stewart Friesen and Alex Bowman collided, it was Zane Smith in prime position to benefit. He slipped past the chaos to take the lead and run away with the race win.

Smith now has five CWTS victories with two during the 2022 season. Busch, who led a race-high 31 laps, finished third.

There were eight cautions and the race ended in double overtime.