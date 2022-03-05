NASCAR Truck Series Las Vegas results: Chandler Smith wins

Listen to this article

The 19-year-old beat out Zane Smith and KBM boss Kyle Busch to take the checkered flag.3Chandler Smith now has three victories in the CWTS, leading 32 laps in Vegas. Ben Rhodes won both Stage 1 and Stage 2, but did not finish the race after a big accident on the frontstretch.

The race was slowed by ten cautions.

Later, second-place finisher Zane Smith was disqualified for a lug nut infraction. This will move everyone up a position in the final running order.