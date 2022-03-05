Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Chandler Smith triumphs in Las Vegas Truck race
NASCAR Truck / Las Vegas Results

NASCAR Truck Series Las Vegas results: Chandler Smith wins

Chandler Smith was victorious after a chaotic NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Listen to this article

The 19-year-old beat out Zane Smith and KBM boss Kyle Busch to take the checkered flag.3Chandler Smith now has three victories in the CWTS, leading 32 laps in Vegas. Ben Rhodes won both Stage 1 and Stage 2, but did not finish the race after a big accident on the frontstretch.

The race was slowed by ten cautions.

Later, second-place finisher Zane Smith was disqualified for a lug nut infraction. This will move everyone up a position in the final running order.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 18 Chandler Smith Toyota 134 2:09'22.037     32
 DISQUALIFIED 38 Zane Smith  Ford 134 2:09'22.326 0.289 0.289 15
2 51 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 134 2:09'22.509 0.472 0.183 31
3 52 United States Stewart Friesen Toyota 134 2:09'22.745 0.708 0.236  
4 17 United States Ryan Preece Ford 134 2:09'22.936 0.899 0.191 3
5 15 United States Tanner Gray Ford 134 2:09'23.842 1.805 0.906 7
6 25 United States Matt DiBenedetto Chevrolet 134 2:09'23.878 1.841 0.036  
7 88 United States Matt Crafton Toyota 134 2:09'24.281 2.244 0.403  
8 32 Bret Holmes Chevrolet 134 2:09'24.657 2.620 0.376  
9 22 United States Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 134 2:09'25.128 3.091 0.471  
10 66 United States Ty Majeski Toyota 134 2:09'25.170 3.133 0.042  
11 40 Dean Thompson Chevrolet 134 2:09'25.395 3.358 0.225  
12 30 Tate Fogleman Toyota 134 2:09'25.396 3.359 0.001  
13 42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 134 2:09'25.505 3.468 0.109 9
14 61 United States Chase Purdy Toyota 134 2:09'25.612 3.575 0.107  
15 20 United States Matt Mills Chevrolet 134 2:09'25.798 3.761 0.186  
16 16 United States Tyler Ankrum Toyota 134 2:09'26.216 4.179 0.418  
17 44 United States Kris Wright Chevrolet 134 2:09'26.287 4.250 0.071  
18 56 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 134 2:09'28.788 6.751 2.501 1
19 45 Alan Lawless Chevrolet 134 2:09'29.427 7.390 0.639  
20 33 Netherlands Loris Hezemans Toyota 134 2:09'31.569 9.532 2.142  
21 62 United States Todd Bodine Toyota 134 2:09'34.339 12.302 2.770  
22 46 United States Brennan Poole Toyota 134 2:09'34.829 12.792 0.490  
23 23 United States Grant Enfinger Chevrolet 134 2:09'35.313 13.276 0.484  
24 19 United States Derek Kraus Chevrolet 134 2:09'39.467 17.430 4.154  
25 4 United States John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 134 2:10'01.203 39.166 21.736 23
26 3 United States Jordan Anderson Chevrolet 133 2:08'55.649 1 Lap 1 Lap  
27 12 United States Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 132 2:08'22.295 2 Laps 1 Lap  
28 98 United States Christian Eckes Toyota 126 2:00'51.581 8 Laps 6 Laps 4
29 43 United States Thad Moffitt Chevrolet 114 2:09'41.072 20 Laps 12 Laps  
30 02 United States Kaz Grala Chevrolet 113 1:48'59.760 21 Laps 1 Lap  
31 99 United States Ben Rhodes Toyota 103 1:34'36.179 31 Laps 10 Laps 9
32 24 Jack Wood Chevrolet 71 1:03'59.565 63 Laps 32 Laps  
33 1 United States Hailie Deegan Ford 44 40'37.872 90 Laps 27 Laps  
34 91 Colby Howard Chevrolet 28 21'01.790 106 Laps 16 Laps  
35 9 Blaine Perkins Chevrolet 21 17'43.326 113 Laps 7 Laps  

 

