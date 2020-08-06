NASCAR Truck driver Spencer Davis tests positive for COVID-19

NASCAR confirmed Thursday that Davis had reported he had tested positive this week for the novel coronavirus and his family-owned team has decided to withdraw from this weekend’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and part-time Cup driver Brendan Gaughan have both tested positive in the last couple months. Johnson missed the Brickyard 400 race weekend as a result.

“This week I had to go take tests and one positive test result is keeping us from racing Michigan,” he said in a statement. “I support the protocols in place by the CDC and NASCAR and plan on taking the correct steps to come back to the track.”

Davis, 21, has competed in nine Truck races this season with a best finish of 13th at Homestead, Fla. The native of Dawsonville, Ga., has made 18 career starts in Trucks.

He finished fourth in the K&N Pro Series East (now ARCA East) series last year, earning a victory at Gateway Motorsports Park, his second in that series.

To return to racing, Davis will have to produce two negative COVID-19 tests taken at least 24 hours apart and be cleared by his doctor.