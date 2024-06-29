All Series
Race report
NASCAR Truck Nashville

NASCAR Trucks Nashville: Eckes leads every lap in dominant win

Christian Eckes left little doubt as to the outcome grabbing the lead on the opening lap and never looked back on his way to a win in Friday night’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Christian Eckes, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, Adaptive One Calipers Chevrolet Silverado

Eckes started third but had grabbed the lead by the exit of Turn 2 on the opening lap. He cruised to the Stage 1 win, earned the Stage 2 win thanks to a late caution and was never seriously challenged in the final 32 green-flag dash to the finish.

Eckes easily held off Daniel Dye by 2.028 seconds to earn his third win of the 2024 season and eighth of his career.

 

It’s just the sixth time in the series a driver has led every lap with the most recent being Ron Hornaday at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in 1997.

“It was just a badass truck, man,” Eckes said after the race. “I felt like we should have won last time at Gateway (he finished second) but it got me really motivated to get this truck a lot better.”

With his victory, Eckes also picked up a $50,000 bonus as part of the Triple Truck Challenge, which includes races at Charlotte, Gateway and Nashville.

Corey Heim – who leads the series with four wins – ended up third, Rajah Caruth was fourth and Tyler Ankrum rounded out the top five.

Completing the top 10 were Grant Enfinger, Ben Rhodes, Matt Mills, Ty Majeski and Jake Garcia.

Former Cup driver-turned-Fox Sports TV analyst finished 17th driving the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports. It was Bowyer’s first NASCAR start since the 2020 season and first Truck race since 2016.

Bowyer suffered some damage in an incident on the frontstretch on lap 60 when Chase Purdy missed a shift and failed to power up, which triggered an accordion effect as trucks moved wildly to get out of his way.

Stage 1

Eckes grabbed the lead at the start and led every lap on his way to a 1.921-second Stage 1 win over Riggs. Heim was third, Enfinger fourth and Dye rounded out the top five.

Stage 2

Eckes claimed the Stage 2 win under caution after Riggs spun Stefan Parson with two laps remaining. The two drivers had been racing hard for several laps prior to the incident.

Heim was second, Caruth third, Dye fourth and Enfinger ended up fifth. Riggs was penalized two laps for reckless driving.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead lap trucks all pit with Eckes the first off pit road. He led Dye and Rhodes when the race resumed with 48 laps remaining.

Jack Wood and Connor Jones made contact on lap 113 which sent Wood spinning wildly down pit road to bring out a caution. Eckes remained in the lead over Dye on the restart with 32 laps to go.

With 15 laps remaining, Eckes had built an almost 2.7-second lead over Dye as Caruth moved into third, about 2.9 seconds behind the leader.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1 C. EckesMCANALLY HILGEMANN RACING 19 Chevrolet 150

1:57'33.147

   4 60
2
D. DyeMCANALLY HILGEMANN RACING
 43 Chevrolet 150

+2.028

1:57'35.175

 2.028 5 48
3
C. HeimTRICON GARAGE
 11 Toyota 150

+2.664

1:57'35.811

 0.636 5 51
4
R. CaruthSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 150

+3.373

1:57'36.520

 0.709 5 46
5 T. AnkrumMCANALLY HILGEMANN RACING 18 Chevrolet 150

+3.733

1:57'36.880

 0.360 5 35
6 G. EnfingerCR7 MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 150

+6.773

1:57'39.920

 3.040 5 44
7 B. RhodesTHORSPORT RACING 99 Ford 150

+10.585

1:57'43.732

 3.812 5 35
8 M. MillsNIECE MOTORSPORTS 42 Chevrolet 150

+11.672

1:57'44.819

 1.087 6 29
9 T. MajeskiTHORSPORT RACING 98 Ford 150

+12.187

1:57'45.334

 0.515 6 32
10
J. GarciaTHORSPORT RACING
 13 Ford 150

+14.086

1:57'47.233

 1.899 5 27
11 S. FriesenHALMAR FRIESEN RACING 52 Toyota 150

+14.838

1:57'47.985

 0.752 6 34
12
C. JonesTHORSPORT RACING
 66 Ford 150

+19.648

1:57'52.795

 4.810 5 25
13
N. SanchezREV RACING
 2 Chevrolet 150

+20.861

1:57'54.008

 1.213 10 24
14 T. GrayTRICON GARAGE 15 Toyota 150

+21.833

1:57'54.980

 0.972 9 23
15 T. DillonRACKLEY W.A.R. 25 Chevrolet 150

+23.404

1:57'56.551

 1.571 7 22
16
J. WoodMCANALLY HILGEMANN RACING
 91 Chevrolet 150

+23.628

1:57'56.775

 0.224 7 21
17 C. BowyerSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 150

+25.631

1:57'58.778

 2.003 7 22
18
D. SuttonRACKLEY W.A.R.
 26 Chevrolet 150

+25.931

1:57'59.078

 0.300 6 19
19
B. QueenTRICON GARAGE
 1 Toyota 150

+27.796

1:58'00.943

 1.865 5 18
20
D. CramFACTION MOTORSPORTS
 46 Chevrolet 150

+28.917

1:58'02.064

 1.121 6 17
21 C. PurdySPIRE MOTORSPORTS 77 Chevrolet 149

+1 Lap

1:57'34.317

 1 Lap 7 16
22 S. BoydFREEDOM RACING ENTERPRISES 76 Chevrolet 149

+1 Lap

1:57'35.046

 0.729 6 15
23 M. CraftonTHORSPORT RACING 88 Ford 148

+2 Laps

1:57'37.790

 1 Lap 6 17
24
A. LawlessREAUME BROTHERS RACING
 33 Ford 148

+2 Laps

1:57'49.912

 12.122 7 13
25
L. RiggsFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
 38 Ford 148

+2 Laps

1:57'59.651

 9.739 6 21
26
S. ParsonsHENDERSON MOTORSPORTS
 75 Chevrolet 148

+2 Laps

1:58'05.188

 5.537 6 11
27 T. HillHILL MOTORSPORTS 56 Toyota 147

+3 Laps

1:57'39.627

 1 Lap 9 10
28
D. ThompsonTRICON GARAGE
 5 Toyota 146

+4 Laps

1:57'41.486

 1 Lap 14 9
29 B. CurreyNIECE MOTORSPORTS 41 Chevrolet 146

+4 Laps

1:58'02.216

 20.730 8 8
30 A. OgataYOUNG'S MOTORSPORTS 20 Chevrolet 144

+6 Laps

1:58'02.932

 2 Laps 8 7
31
F. MunizREAUME BROTHERS RACING
 22 Ford 130

+20 Laps

1:57'49.552

 14 Laps 12 6
32
M. MasseyYOUNG'S MOTORSPORTS
 02 Chevrolet 94

+56 Laps

1:22'42.224

 36 Laps 10 5
33
K. HoneycuttNIECE MOTORSPORTS
 45 Chevrolet 84

+66 Laps

1:57'45.873

 10 Laps 6 4
34
T. GrayTRICON GARAGE
 17 Toyota 53

+97 Laps

45'30.709

 31 Laps 6 3
35
M. MaggioFLORIDIAN MOTORSPORTS
 21 Ford 40

+110 Laps

35'55.712

 13 Laps 7 2
36
B. HolmesBRET HOLMES RACING
 32 Chevrolet 10

+140 Laps

11'41.749

 30 Laps 4 1

Previous article America's got talent! Is Trackhouse's versatile teenager the next big thing?

Jim Utter
