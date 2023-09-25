Pair of NASCAR Xfinity regulars to run Talladega Truck race

With the Xfinity Series having its final off-weekend of the season, two of the series’ fulltime drivers – Chandler Smith and Brett Moffitt – will compete in Saturday’s Truck race at Talladega for different teams.

Rackley W.A.R., which recently parted ways with its regular driver Matt DiBenedetto, announced it would have Smith drive its No. 25 Chevrolet in Saturday’s race.

Currently racing for the Xfinity championship and rookie of the year honors, this will be Smith’s first Truck start of the year.

“I’m super-grateful for Rackley W.A.R. giving me the opportunity to run their truck this weekend at Talladega,” Smith said. “Being able to represent Rackley Roofing, W.A.R. Shocks, and this entire organization, is extremely cool. I’m definitely proud of and looking forward to the opportunity.”

Smith has two years of full-time competition in the Truck Series. He made his series debut in 2019 at the age of 16. In 61 career starts, the 20-year-old has five wins, 23 top-five and 34 top-10 finishes.

Front Row Motorsports has decided to enter a second truck in Saturday’s race and will have former series champion Brett Moffitt drive its No. 34 in Saturday’s race. Seth Barbour will be the crew chief for the team.

Brett Moffitt, AM Racing, AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

It is a reunion of sorts for Moffitt and FRM. Moffitt has competed in the Cup Series for FRM in the past.

“It’s really cool to have this opportunity in the truck series again, especially with a championship team,” said Moffitt, who owns 12 Truck wins and won the 2018 championship.

“I always loved my time at FRM and now we’re back together again with the same scheme that we all raced together – all the credit goes to the people at Fr8 for making that idea come together.

“I can’t wait to go race for a win and help Zane (Smith) in his title defense.”

Moffitt has three previous series starts at Talladega, including one top-five and two top-10 finishes.