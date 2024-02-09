Niece Motorsports adds Chastain, Sauter and others to 2024 lineup

The team already revealed Bayley Currey as the driver of its No. 41 machine and Matt Mills as the driver of its No. 42 entry.

A variety of drivers will share the No. 45 this year with Johnny Sauter taking the wheel for the season-opener at Daytona. The 2016 NASCAR Truck Series champion has ran a partial schedule over the past two years, but this will be his first start with Niece. The veteran driver has 320 starts in the Truck Series, winning 24 races.

I’m appreciative to everyone at Niece Motorsports for the chance to get back behind the wheel and start the season at Daytona,” said Sauter in a release from the team. “I’m ready to go racing and I know [crew chief] Phil [Gould] and this Niece Motorsports team are ready to get back on track too. We’re ready to compete for a win in Daytona.”

Johnny Sauter, ThorSport Racing, Toyota Tundra All American Quarter Horse Congress/Tenda Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Chastain, who nearly won the 2019 Truck Series championship for Niece and has won four races with the organization, will run a total of five races. He will compete at the Circuit of the Americas, Darlington Raceway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Pocono Raceway and Indianapolis Raceway Park.

“I love coming to race in the Truck Series,” said Chastain. “I’m thankful to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports for allowing me to get behind the wheel of these Chevrolets. We’re going to do our best to go out and win races and compete for an Owner’s Championship. It would mean a lot to me to be able to bring that home to Al Niece.”

Chastain, now a full-time driver in the Cup Series with four victories over the last two seasons, was the first driver to ever win a Truck Series race for Niece.

“Ross means a lot to our organization and we’re appreciative that he continues to come back and race with us,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “We’re also excited about the young talent we’ll have behind the wheel this season with Kaden Honeycutt and Connor Mosack. They’ve shown a lot of talent and we’re hopeful that we can help them polish that with more time behind the wheel.”

Ross Chastain, Niece Motorsports, Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado in victory lane Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

Sauter and Chastain will share the truck with Honeycutt and Mosack, who will run an unspecified number of races.

The 20-year-old Honeycutt has 20 Truck Series starts and four top-tens, proving to be a talented young driver.

“Thanks to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports for the opportunity to go racing in top-tier equipment this season,” said Honeycutt. “I’m looking forward to having more time in one of these Chevrolets and competing for an Owner’s Championship with this group.”

Kaden Honeycutt, Young's Motorsports, RANDCO Industries Chevrolet Silverado Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Mosack, 24, has 26 starts in the Xfinity Series with a best finish of fifth at Watkins Glen. The Truck Series is still very new to him with just two career starts in 2022.

“I’m excited to join Niece Motorsports this season,” said Mosack. “This is a strong group and I’m thrilled to be a part of it and learn from everyone here. I’m ready to get behind the wheel in Las Vegas and get the season started.”