Rackley W.A.R. team to replace DiBenedetto for final three races

DiBenedetto, 32, already announced in August that he and Rackley W.A.R. will part ways at the conclusion of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Season.

Although he had nothing else to announce at the time, he stated that he is "exploring all options in all series." DiBenedetto joined Rackley at the start of the 2022 Truck season after losing his full-time ride in the NASCAR Cup Series.

He had previously started almost 250 Cup races, running nearly every race between 2015 and 2021. He never won, but scored three runner-up finishes. He even made the 2020 playoffs, ending the season 13th in the final standings.

After Wood Brothers Racing went with Harrison Burton in the No. 21 Ford for the 2022 Cup season, DiBenedetto found a new home in the Truck Series. That same year, he earned his first NASCAR win at the national level at Talladega Superspeedway, which was Rackley's first win as a team as well.

He then made the 2023 playoffs, but was eliminated in the first round.

Rackley has now made the decision to replace DiBenedetto for the final three races of the year, but they have yet to reveal who will be driving the No. 25 truck. They released the following statement on Tuesday:

"Rackley W.A.R. has reached a decision to make a driver change for its No. 25 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entry for the remaining three events of the 2023 race season, including Talladega Superspeedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. The team, in its third year as a full-time NCTS team, sponsored by Rackley Roofing Company Inc. and W.A.R Shocks, will release further details of the transaction once they are finalized."

DiBenedetto later addressed the situation, posting the following message on social media: "No words can express the disappointment I’m feeling right now and also not being able to finish the season out. I really want to thank my fans for always being there for me, it means the world to me and I’ll always be there for you. Thank you NASCAR and Craftsman for such an awesome series that I love competing in with all my heart! Working on 2024 and will update you all soon!"