Subscribe
Previous / Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win
NASCAR Truck / Indianapolis News

Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR oval debut in Trucks

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen will make his NASCAR oval track debut next weekend at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Jim Utter
By:
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering, Chevrolet Camaro

Van Gisbergen, who won the Chicago Street Race in his Cup Series debut last month, will compete in the Aug. 11 Truck Series race at IRP driving Niece Motorsports’ No. 41 Chevrolet.

IRP is a 0.686-mile asphalt short track, located in Clermont, Ind., just west of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Van Gisbergen is already scheduled to compete in the Aug. 13 Cup race on the IMS Road Course with Trackhouse Racing.

“The weekend will certainly be a challenge,” said van Gisbergen. “I’ve seen the Trucks race on television and know it’s very competitive and that I’ll have a lot to learn on a short track at IRP.

“I’m used to doing double-headers in Supercars, but this will be a little bit different. I’m honored to join Niece Motorsports and thrilled at getting a chance to climb in a truck.”

Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Van Gisbergen became one of six foreign-born drivers to win a Cup race and the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to win on debut. He also became the first New Zealander to ever win a Cup race.

In addition to his three Supercars championships (2016, 2021 and 2022), van Gisbergen has 79 wins and 48 poles positions. He is also a two-time winner of the Bathurst 1000.

“We are so excited and so honored to have Shane drive for us at IRP,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “He’s a legend in Australia and New Zealand, but what he did at Chicago has everyone in America talking about his talent.

“We will help him experience oval racing and I am guessing we will learn a lot from him as well.”

Van Gisbergen recently confirmed he expects to compete full-time in NASCAR beginning in 2024.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Johnson and Knaus lead 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class

Johnson and Knaus lead 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class

NASCAR Cup

Johnson and Knaus lead 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class Johnson and Knaus lead 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class

Buescher vows not to be a "placeholder" in NASCAR playoffs

Buescher vows not to be a "placeholder" in NASCAR playoffs

NASCAR Cup
Richmond II

Buescher vows not to be a "placeholder" in NASCAR playoffs Buescher vows not to be a "placeholder" in NASCAR playoffs

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Shane van Gisbergen More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans

Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans

NASCAR Cup

Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans

Tickford still confident in Waters renewal

Tickford still confident in Waters renewal

Supercars

Tickford still confident in Waters renewal Tickford still confident in Waters renewal

Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush

Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush

Supercars
Townsville

Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush

Niece Motorsports More from
Niece Motorsports
Leaders crash as Hocevar earns first Truck win in wild Texas finish

Leaders crash as Hocevar earns first Truck win in wild Texas finish

NASCAR Truck
Texas

Leaders crash as Hocevar earns first Truck win in wild Texas finish Leaders crash as Hocevar earns first Truck win in wild Texas finish

Moffitt adds fulltime Truck ride to 2021 NASCAR plans

Moffitt adds fulltime Truck ride to 2021 NASCAR plans

NASCAR Truck

Moffitt adds fulltime Truck ride to 2021 NASCAR plans Moffitt adds fulltime Truck ride to 2021 NASCAR plans

Ryan Truex to compete for 2021 Truck title with Niece Motosports

Ryan Truex to compete for 2021 Truck title with Niece Motosports

NASCAR Truck

Ryan Truex to compete for 2021 Truck title with Niece Motosports Ryan Truex to compete for 2021 Truck title with Niece Motosports

Latest news

Nashville to get new track layout, takes 2024 IndyCar finale date

Nashville to get new track layout, takes 2024 IndyCar finale date

Indy IndyCar
Nashville

Nashville to get new track layout, takes 2024 IndyCar finale date Nashville to get new track layout, takes 2024 IndyCar finale date

Ocon: Alpine took “very noticeable” forward step with Spa F1 upgrade

Ocon: Alpine took “very noticeable” forward step with Spa F1 upgrade

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Ocon: Alpine took “very noticeable” forward step with Spa F1 upgrade Ocon: Alpine took “very noticeable” forward step with Spa F1 upgrade

Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours

Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours

MGP MotoGP
British GP

Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours

Morbidelli “questioning myself” before losing Yamaha MotoGP seat

Morbidelli “questioning myself” before losing Yamaha MotoGP seat

MGP MotoGP
British GP

Morbidelli “questioning myself” before losing Yamaha MotoGP seat Morbidelli “questioning myself” before losing Yamaha MotoGP seat

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe