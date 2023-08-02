Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR oval debut in Trucks

Van Gisbergen, who won the Chicago Street Race in his Cup Series debut last month, will compete in the Aug. 11 Truck Series race at IRP driving Niece Motorsports’ No. 41 Chevrolet.

IRP is a 0.686-mile asphalt short track, located in Clermont, Ind., just west of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Van Gisbergen is already scheduled to compete in the Aug. 13 Cup race on the IMS Road Course with Trackhouse Racing.

“The weekend will certainly be a challenge,” said van Gisbergen. “I’ve seen the Trucks race on television and know it’s very competitive and that I’ll have a lot to learn on a short track at IRP.

“I’m used to doing double-headers in Supercars, but this will be a little bit different. I’m honored to join Niece Motorsports and thrilled at getting a chance to climb in a truck.”

Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Van Gisbergen became one of six foreign-born drivers to win a Cup race and the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to win on debut. He also became the first New Zealander to ever win a Cup race.

In addition to his three Supercars championships (2016, 2021 and 2022), van Gisbergen has 79 wins and 48 poles positions. He is also a two-time winner of the Bathurst 1000.

“We are so excited and so honored to have Shane drive for us at IRP,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “He’s a legend in Australia and New Zealand, but what he did at Chicago has everyone in America talking about his talent.

“We will help him experience oval racing and I am guessing we will learn a lot from him as well.”

Van Gisbergen recently confirmed he expects to compete full-time in NASCAR beginning in 2024.

Read Also: Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans