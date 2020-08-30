Sheldon Creed wins NASCAR Truck Series race at Gateway

The final stage went green with 44 laps to go and Eckes attempted to take the lead from Gilliland on the inside. He came close to clearing the dominant truck, but was forced to fall back.

Soon after, Eckes' made contact with Mayer and cut down a tire, forcing him to make an unscheduled green-flag pit stop.

With 38 laps remaining, the look of the race changed drastically as Creed made an aggressive move to the inside of Gilliland entering Turn 1. Contact was made and Gilliland got into the wall, ending his run for the win. He finished 22nd after leading 76 laps.

Mayer then took over the race lead from Creed, but the caution flag flew once more as Jennifer Jo Cobb crashed.

Later, Austin Wayne Self spun after contact with Carson Hocevar. Self then tried to go after Hocevar during the next green-flag run, causing a dangerous situation down the backstretch as the field avoided him.

On the final restart with 13 laps to go, Mayer spun the tires and Creed slipped back into the lead, taking the race win ahead of Brett Moffit and Austin Hill.

Mayer, Stewart Friesen, Raphael Lessard, Zane Smith, Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski and Tanner Gray rounded out the top-ten.

Stages 1 and 2

Zane Smith led the way early at Gateway, but Todd Gilliland was able to make his around him in the closing laps, snagging the Stage 1 win.

Smith was second, followed by Moffitt, Eckes, Crafton, Mayer, Rhodes, Creed, Majeski and Ankrum.

Johnny Sauter exited the race early with mechanical issues, further souring his playoff hopes.

Gilliland led the way for the entirety of the second stage, taking 20 valuable points for winning both stages.

The second stage was slowed by a single caution when Chandler Smith spun and impacted the outside wall.

Gilliland took the green and white checkered flag ahead of Eckes, Smith, Mayer, Creed, Moffitt, Ankrum, Rhodes, Lessard and Friesen.