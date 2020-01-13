Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Interview

Sprint car star David Gravel wants to 'be in the hunt' in NASCAR

shares
comments
Sprint car star David Gravel wants to 'be in the hunt' in NASCAR
By:
Jan 13, 2020, 5:05 PM

David Gravel has had no problem displaying his racing talent on dirt and he’s off to a quick start in his transition to asphalt.

Gravel, who owns 51 World of Outlaws feature wins, began his move to asphalt racing last weekend on one of stock car racing’s most iconic tracks – Daytona International Speedway, taking part in a two-day ARCA Menards Series test at the track. 

He will run the ARCA season opener at Daytona next month for GMS Racing, competing with GMS’ alliance team, KBR Development.

He also is scheduled to compete in six NASCAR Truck Series races this season, including the dirt race at Eldora Speedway. The other five races have yet to be finalized.

“It’s been pretty crazy being at Daytona as a driver. I’ve been here a couple times for the 500 and the Truck race to watch but never got to drive anything around here,” Gravel said. “It’s pretty cool, but you have a job at hand and you have to try to do it.

“I’m just trying to get in the ballgame, trying to see where I stack up with everybody. Hopefully, I can adapt fast and be in the hunt in these races I’m running and prove to people I have what it takes.”

David Gravel and crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz

David Gravel and crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz

Photo by: Chris Knight

He certainly has turned heads in his racing career so far. 

In addition to his success in the World of Outlaws, the 27-year-old was the 2019 Knoxville National Champion and the first driver since 1992 to collect a perfect 500 score at the Knoxville Nationals. 

He is also a two-time Williams Grove National Open winner, a two-time Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup winner and he locked himself into the 2019 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals A-Main feature.

Gravel appeared to adapt quickly during his Daytona test as well, ending the two-day session with the second-fast average lap speed overall, reached during a drafting session. 

“I feel like I really adapted quick to single-car runs, got a little bit smoother, trying to do all the things to make my team happy. Drafting was good,” he said. “I think everything has gone good. 

“I really don’t have any worries right now. Obviously, when it’s going to be two-wide and 10 cars in each lane, it will be a little bit different.”

As for his objectives in the race next month?

“I’d like to finish the race first, finish on the lead-lap and see what happens. I think anything is possible. I feel if you’re up in the top 10 with a couple laps to go, you have a chance,” Gravel said. 

“I just want to be in the hunt. I want to run the whole race and hopefully have no drama.”

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon helped initiate Gravel’s transition to NASCAR after watching him compete and meeting him in person in last year’s Chili Bowl.

“I’ve been following David’s career for a while and have tremendous respect for his talent behind the wheel,” Gordon said. “I had a chance to meet David at the Chili Bowl in 2019 which led to the Axalta Coatings sponsorship opportunity at the Knoxville Nationals in a sprint car.

“Once I saw his performance at that race I knew he deserved a chance to pursue his dream of racing in NASCAR. It has been fun to see that come to fruition with GMS, who is leading the way in bringing new talent into the Truck Series and NASCAR.”

A busy year

Gravel said whenever he is not racing a Truck this season, he will be competing in sprint cars. 

“I plan on running 85 percent of the Outlaws schedule. But I’m flexible on the Outlaws side if I get more races on the asphalt side. I’m going to be open-minded and flexible,” he said.

“I guess I’m testing the waters. For me, I’d like to run more races this year but how’s it’s worked out, maybe it’s a good thing just to get my feet wet. We’ll see how this goes. 

“We’re going to take it one race at a time. I want to win races but I know there’s a lot of little things in the Truck races I’m going to have to learn and get better at.”

Read Also:

Next article
Todd Gilliland returns to NASCAR Trucks in 2020 with new team

Previous article

Todd Gilliland returns to NASCAR Trucks in 2020 with new team
Load comments

About this article

Series ARCA , NASCAR Truck , Sprint
Drivers David Gravel
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Stock car

Flagman hit and killed at stock car track

2
Score

Baja 2000 Schedule

3
NASCAR

How can you qualify as a NASCAR driver?

4
NASCAR XFINITY

Fontana has special meaning for Jerry Baxter

5
NASCAR Truck

Todd Gilliland returns to NASCAR Trucks in 2020 with new team

1h

Latest news

Sprint car star David Gravel wants to 'be in the hunt' in NASCAR
NSTR

Sprint car star David Gravel wants to 'be in the hunt' in NASCAR

Todd Gilliland returns to NASCAR Trucks in 2020 with new team
NSTR

Todd Gilliland returns to NASCAR Trucks in 2020 with new team

Ty Gibbs got a taste of Daytona and is 'having a blast'
ARCA

Ty Gibbs got a taste of Daytona and is 'having a blast'

Hailie Deegan: "Finding our niche" in Daytona ARCA test
ARCA

Hailie Deegan: "Finding our niche" in Daytona ARCA test

NASCAR to implement new pit stop procedures for Xfinity/Trucks
NSXF

NASCAR to implement new pit stop procedures for Xfinity/Trucks

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.