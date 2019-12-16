Top events
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Tanner Gray to run full 2020 Truck schedule with DGR-Crosley

Tanner Gray to run full 2020 Truck schedule with DGR-Crosley
By:
Dec 16, 2019, 10:42 PM

Tanner Gray has joined DGR-Crosley for the complete 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series schedule.

Tanner Gray, DGR-Crosley, Toyota Tundra Turtle Beach Construction
Tanner Gray, DGR-Crosley, Toyota Tundra Honda Generators
Tanner Gray

The 2018 NHRA Pro Stock champion made his Truck Series debut earlier this year at Martinsville, placing 20th. He ran a further two races for David Gilliland, finishing as high as 16th at Homestead.

At the regional level, he ran numerous races including the entire K&N Pro East Series season, winning once and ending the year third in the standings. 

"Tanner has done a great job in his transition to stock car racing," said team co-owner David Gilliland. "I was really impressed with how well he picked up the feel of the car and was able to provide very detailed feedback. It's a big step up to the Truck Series, but there's not a doubt in my mind that he's ready for it. I'm confident that the team we are assembling at DGR-Crosley is going to be one that is a factor every weekend and will compete for wins. I'm really looking forward to it."

Read Also:

In addition to returning with the Gilliland-owned team for the complete 2020 schedule, Gray will also pick up select ARCA races in 2020 as his transition to stock car racing continues.

"I'm really looking forward to next year," said Gray. "Obviously running full-time in the Truck Series is going to be tough with how competitive the series is. It's going to be challenging racing with these guys week in and week out, but I have a lot of great people around me. The experience in the DGR-Crosley guys will help me adapt and learn quickly. It's also exciting that Ford is coming on board and giving us assets that will further advance our performance each week."

