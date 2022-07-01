Trackhouse Racing's Justin Marks returns to NASCAR Trucks

Listen to this article

Marks, 41, will make his first start in a NASCAR race since 2018 when he drives the No. 41 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports in the July 9 Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Marks’ entry will be sponsored by Worldwide Express, which has a relationship with both Niece and Trackhouse Racing.

“I’m glad I can help support Niece Motorsports and thrilled to be in the Worldwide Express colors. Their (trucks) have been fast this year so we are going to Mid-Ohio this weekend with the mindset of not only having fun, but believing we will run well,” he said.

Marks led a race-high 43 laps en route to his first career NASCAR victory in the Xfinity Series race at the 2.4-mile road course in August 2016.

“I know how fast Carson Hocevar was at the road course in Sonoma before he had to turn over the truck to Daniel (Suárez),” he said. “I expect he’ll be just as good on the road course at Mid-Ohio.”

Marks will be making his first NASCAR national series start since September 2018. He has six career starts in the Cup Series, 35 in Xfinity and 38 in Trucks.

“The partnerships Niece Motorsports has formed with Worldwide Express and Trackhouse Racing have allowed us to explore new opportunities this year and we are excited to have Justin in our (truck) at Mid-Ohio,” Niece Motorsports general manager Cody Efaw said.

“Worldwide Express’ commitment to our race teams and NASCAR as a whole makes this all possible and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship.”

Trackhouse Racing, in its second season in the Cup Series, has seen both its drivers – Suarez and Ross Chastain – already earn a combined three wins so far this year.