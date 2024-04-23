Trans Am standout Connor Mosack to run Truck races for Spire

Mosack, who raced predominately Late Models and in the SCCA Trans Am Series until venturing into ARCA and NASCAR competition in 2021, earned his first victory in a stock car with a win last fall in the ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas.

The 25-year-old Charlotte native will return to the track next week to compete in the May 4 Truck race driving Spire’s No. 7 Chevrolet.

Mosack will also compete with the team in races May 24 at Charlotte, July 12 at Pocono, Sept. 27 at Kansas again and Oct. 26 at Homestead.

“I’m really excited to run these handful of races with Spire this year,” he said. “The No. 7 team has been really strong and the tracks we’re going to are some of my favorites. Thank you to Spire, Chevrolet, and PRG for giving me the opportunity.”

In the first seven races of the 2024 Truck season, Spire’s No. 7 team has earned one pole, two wins, five top-five finishes and led 268 laps with four different drivers including Corey LaJoie, Kyle Busch, Connor Zilisch and Sammy Smith.

Sammy Smith, Spire Motorsports, TMC Transportation Chevrolet Silverado Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Last season, Mosack competed in several ARCA Menards Series events and amassed a 3.5 average finish over six races, including his Kansas win. He also made 24 Xfinity Series starts, with a career-best finish of fifth coming at Watkins Glen, N.Y., last year.

“Connor Mosack has proven he has the chops to compete at this level, so we’re eager to see him take the wheel of Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado,” said Spire team president Doug Duchardt.

“Connor has put in the work and has excelled at practically every level. He’s a versatile racer and a proven winner. We think he’s a great addition to our driver lineup.”

This season, Mosack has made single starts in both Trucks and ARCA (with a fourth-place finish earlier this season at Phoenix).