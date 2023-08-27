Subscribe
Previous / GMS Racing to cease operations of its NASCAR Truck teams
NASCAR Truck / Milwaukee News

Truck playoff leader Majeski faces multiple NASCAR penalties

NASCAR Truck playoff leader Ty Majeski has been hit with multiple penalties due to inspection failures, and more could be on the way.

Jim Utter
By:
Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, Road Ranger Ford F-150

Majeski, who won the opening race in the Truck playoffs Aug. 11 at Indianapolis Raceway Park, failed pre-qualifying inspection multiple times over two days at The Milwaukee Mile.

NASCAR finally completed the inspection of Majeski’s No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford on Sunday morning.

As the result of what it called a “technical infraction,” NASCAR ejected the team’s crew chief, Joe Shear, from Sunday’s qualifying and race.

NASCAR also confiscated a right-rear tire off the No. 98 and will transport it back to its R&D Center in Concord, N.C., for further evaluation. The team will not be allowed to add to its tire allotment for the event.

In addition, Majeski will have to start from the rear of Sunday’s race and will have to serve a pass-through penalty on pit road once he has taken the green flag. The race is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET Sunday.

NASCAR officials said any additional penalties to the team for the issue will be announced early this week.

Majeski’s win at IRP had already locked him into the second round of the Truck playoffs regardless of his finish at Milwaukee or Kansas.

shares
comments

GMS Racing to cease operations of its NASCAR Truck teams
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win

Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win

NASCAR Truck
Milwaukee

Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win

Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital

Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital

NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

Indy IndyCar

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Novalak 'didn't know I was in lead' of Dutch F2 race until safety car was deployed

Novalak 'didn't know I was in lead' of Dutch F2 race until safety car was deployed

F2 FIA F2
Zandvoort

Novalak 'didn't know I was in lead' of Dutch F2 race until safety car was deployed Novalak 'didn't know I was in lead' of Dutch F2 race until safety car was deployed

Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up

Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up

WEC WEC
Fuji

Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe