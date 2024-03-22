All Series
USA
NASCAR Truck COTA
Qualifying report

Zilisch smashes track record twice to win COTA Truck pole on debut

Road racing upstart Connor Zilisch could not be better positioned for his first NASCAR national series start.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Watch: Connor Zilisch wins pole in debut Truck Series start

The 17-year-old Trackhouse Racing development driver put on an impressive display in Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session at the Circuit of the Americas.

Making the first of what is expected to be three series starts this year with Spire Motorsports, Zilisch advanced to the final round of qualifying with a track record average lap speed of 92.941 mph.

As one of the last trucks to make a lap in the final round, he beat his own track record with an average speed of 93.012 mph to win the pole for Saturday’s race (He was 1.630 seconds faster than Ross Chastain’s record lap of a year ago).

Zilisch becomes just the sixth driver to start on the pole in his first series race.

 

“This is truly a testament to all the people around me,” said Zilisch, an accomplished karting and road racer who, most notably, was part of Era Motorsport’s LMP2 class win at the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway, making him the second-youngest driver, ever, to win the iconic race.

“This Spire Motorsports team, (crew chief) Brian Pattie, everybody back at the shop, just a killer, killer job. This thing is basically driving itself.”

Zilisch is running a difficult double duty this weekend, making his Truck debut on Saturday afternoon and also competing in Saturday’s ARCA East season opener at Pensacola, Fla., an oval.

It’s on oval tracks that the multiple-time Trans-Am TA2 class race winner says he needs the most experience for a successful NASCAR career.

“I really enjoy new things for the challenges, As fun as this stuff is, I still need to get way better at ovals,” he said. “That’s probably my weak point right now.”

Corey Heim will line up alongside Zilish on the front row, followed by Taylor Gray, Nick Sanchez, Chastain, Jack Hawksworth, Tanner Gray, Layne Riggs, Christian Eckes and Ty Majeski.

Read Also:
CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1
C. ZilischSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 7 Chevrolet 1

2'11.983

   93.012
2
C. HeimTRICON GARAGE
 11 Toyota 1

+0.714

2'12.697

 0.714 92.512
3
T. GrayTRICON GARAGE
 17 Toyota 1

+1.188

2'13.171

 0.474 92.182
4
N. SanchezREV RACING
 2 Chevrolet 2

+1.251

2'13.234

 0.063 92.139
5 R. ChastainNIECE MOTORSPORTS 45 Chevrolet 1

+1.755

2'13.738

 0.504 91.791
6 J. HawksworthTRICON GARAGE 1 Toyota 1

+2.205

2'14.188

 0.450 91.484
7 T. GrayTRICON GARAGE 15 Toyota 1

+2.523

2'14.506

 0.318 91.267
8
L. RiggsFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
 38 Ford 1

+2.628

2'14.611

 0.105 91.196
9 T. MajeskiTHORSPORT RACING 98 Ford 3

+3.027

2'15.010

 0.399 90.927
10 C. EckesMCANALLY HILGEMANN RACING 19 Chevrolet 1

+3.282

2'15.265

 0.255 90.755

Eckes holds off Busch to win NASCAR Truck race at Bristol

Jim Utter
