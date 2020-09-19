2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff field set
The 12-driver NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid has been set for the 2020 playoffs.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Points
|Best Points Result
|1
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|7
|2050
|5th (2019)
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|5
|2050
|6th (2019)
|3
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|2033
|3rd (2011, 2016, 2017)
|4
|Noah Gragson
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|2025
|8th (2019)
|5
|Brandon Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3
|2020
|9th (2018)
|6
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|2018
|12th (2019)
|7
|Harrison Burton
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|2014
|--
|8
|Ross Chastain
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|2010
|10th (2018)
|9
|Ryan Sieg
|Ryan Sieg Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|2002
|9th (2016)
|10
|Michael Annett
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|0
|2002
|5th (2012)
|11
|Riley Herbst
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|0
|2001
|--
|12
|Brandon Brown
|Brandonbilt Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|0
|2000
|15th (2019)
