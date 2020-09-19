Top events
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff field set

shares
comments
2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff field set
By:

The 12-driver NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid has been set for the 2020 playoffs.

Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer  Wins Points Best Points Result
1 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 7 2050 5th (2019)
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 5 2050 6th (2019)
3 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet 3 2033 3rd (2011, 2016, 2017)
4 Noah Gragson JR Motorsports Chevrolet 2 2025 8th (2019)
5 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 2020 9th (2018)
6 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 2 2018 12th (2019)
7 Harrison Burton Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 2014 --
8 Ross Chastain Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 0 2010 10th (2018)
9 Ryan Sieg Ryan Sieg Racing Chevrolet 0 2002 9th (2016)
10 Michael Annett JR Motorsports Chevrolet 0 2002 5th (2012)
11 Riley Herbst Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 0 2001 --
12 Brandon Brown Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet 0 2000 15th (2019)

 

Sam Mayer to rejoin JR Motorsports in 2021 for Xfinity ride

Previous article

Sam Mayer to rejoin JR Motorsports in 2021 for Xfinity ride

Next article

Late-race pass powers Chase Briscoe to Bristol Xfinity win

Late-race pass powers Chase Briscoe to Bristol Xfinity win
About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Author Nick DeGroot

