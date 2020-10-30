2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule released

The Xfinity Series schedule will closely resemble the Cup schedule next season.

32 of the 33 race weekends will be aligned with the Cup Series. Mid-Ohio is the lone standalone event.

The NXS drivers will also take on the Circuit of the Americas and Nashville Superspeedway for the first time.

Bristol Motor Speedway will again host the regular season finale with Las Vegas Motor Speedway opening the playoffs. The Charlotte Roval and Martinsville Speedway will serve as the cutoff races with Phoenix Raceway as the season finale for the second consecutive year.

Off-weeks will be far and few between with a two-week break in July preceding 14 consecutive weeks of racing from August 7 to November 6.

Broadcast times and network information will be released at a later date.

Date Race / Track Saturday, February 13 Daytona Saturday, February 20 Homestead-Miami Saturday, February 27 Auto Club Saturday, March 6 Las Vegas Saturday, March 13 Phoenix Saturday, March 20 Atlanta Friday, April 9 Martinsville Saturday, April 24 Talladega Saturday, May 8 Darlington Saturday, May 15 Dover Saturday, May 22 COTA Saturday, May 29 Charlotte Saturday, June 5 Mid-Ohio Saturday, June 12 Texas Saturday, June 19 Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, June 27 Pocono Saturday, July 3 Road America Saturday, July 10 Atlanta Saturday, July 17 New Hampshire Saturday, August 7 Watkins Glen Saturday, August 14 Indianapolis Road Course Saturday, August 21 Michigan Friday, August 27 Daytona Saturday, September 4 Darlington Saturday, September 11 Richmond Friday, September 17 Bristol Saturday, September 25 Las Vegas Saturday, October 2 Talladega Saturday, October 9 Charlotte Roval Saturday, October 16 Texas Saturday, October 23 Kansas Saturday, October 30 Martinsville Saturday, November 6 Phoenix

*Denotes playoff races

Related video