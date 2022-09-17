Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / NASCAR releases 2023 Cup, Xfinity and Truck schedules Next / Gragson beats Jones in thrilling Bristol Xfinity win
NASCAR XFINITY / Bristol News

2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set

The playoff grid is set for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship battle.

2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set
Listen to this article

With his third consecutive NXS victory this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Noah Gragson solidified his place atop the standings entering the playoffs. He will be one of four JR Motorsports drivers who made the cut.

Ryan Sieg snatched away the final spot in the playoffs with a top-ten finish, helped by misfortune befalling his rivals Sheldon Creed and Landon Cassill.

Daniel Hemric, the reigning Xfinity Series champ, is the only former NXS champion in the playoffs.

Read Also:
Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer Wins Points
1 Noah Gragson JR Motorsports Chevrolet 6 2051
2 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 2038
3 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet 3 2033
4 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 3 2032
5 Josh Berry JR Motorsports Chevrolet 2 2022
6 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 2 2016
7 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 1 2010
8 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet 1 2005
9 Sam Mayer JR Motorsports Chevrolet 0 2005
10 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 0 2003
11 Riley Herbst Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 0 2002
12 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing Ford 0 2001

 

shares
comments
NASCAR releases 2023 Cup, Xfinity and Truck schedules
Previous article

NASCAR releases 2023 Cup, Xfinity and Truck schedules
Next article

Gragson beats Jones in thrilling Bristol Xfinity win

Gragson beats Jones in thrilling Bristol Xfinity win

Latest news

Gragson beats Jones in thrilling Bristol Xfinity win
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Gragson beats Jones in thrilling Bristol Xfinity win

On much older tires, Noah Gragson fended off a furious charge from Brandon Jones and held on to win Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set

The playoff grid is set for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship battle.

NASCAR releases 2023 Cup, Xfinity and Truck schedules
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR releases 2023 Cup, Xfinity and Truck schedules

While of the biggest additions to the 2023 NASCAR national series schedules have already been revealed there were a few surprises announced on Wednesday.

Brandon Jones to join JR Motorsports in 2023
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Brandon Jones to join JR Motorsports in 2023

Brandon Jones will have a new home for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.