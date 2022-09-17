2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set
The playoff grid is set for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship battle.
With his third consecutive NXS victory this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Noah Gragson solidified his place atop the standings entering the playoffs. He will be one of four JR Motorsports drivers who made the cut.
Ryan Sieg snatched away the final spot in the playoffs with a top-ten finish, helped by misfortune befalling his rivals Sheldon Creed and Landon Cassill.
Daniel Hemric, the reigning Xfinity Series champ, is the only former NXS champion in the playoffs.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Noah Gragson
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|2051
|2
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|5
|2038
|3
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|2033
|4
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|2032
|5
|Josh Berry
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|2022
|6
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|2016
|7
|Brandon Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|1
|2010
|8
|Jeremy Clements
|Jeremy Clements Racing
|Chevrolet
|1
|2005
|9
|Sam Mayer
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|0
|2005
|10
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|2003
|11
|Riley Herbst
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|0
|2002
|12
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Ford
|0
|2001
NASCAR releases 2023 Cup, Xfinity and Truck schedules
Gragson beats Jones in thrilling Bristol Xfinity win
Latest news
Gragson beats Jones in thrilling Bristol Xfinity win
On much older tires, Noah Gragson fended off a furious charge from Brandon Jones and held on to win Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.
2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set
The playoff grid is set for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship battle.
NASCAR releases 2023 Cup, Xfinity and Truck schedules
While of the biggest additions to the 2023 NASCAR national series schedules have already been revealed there were a few surprises announced on Wednesday.
Brandon Jones to join JR Motorsports in 2023
Brandon Jones will have a new home for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.