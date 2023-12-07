Alfredo secures NASCAR Xfinity ride with Our Motorsports for 2024
Anthony Alfredo will compete for a third consecutive season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024 but will return to Our Motorsports.
Alfredo, who competed for Our Motorsports in 2022, will return to the organization next year and compete full-time in the Xfinity Series driving the No. 5 Chevrolet.
The 24-year-old native of Ridgefield, Conn., has made a combined 136 starts in NASCAR’s three national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.
He competed the past two seasons in Xfinity, driving for owner B.J. McLeod in 2023. He ended the year with a pair of top-10 finishes and was 20th in the final season standings.
While with Our Motorsports in 2022, Alfredo won one pole, had four top-10 finishes and was 15th in the series standings. He earned his career-best finish of third in the 2020 season while driving for Richrd Childress Racing.
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Anthony Alfredo, Our Motorsports, Dude Wipes Chevrolet Camaro
“I am thrilled about the opportunity to return to Our Motorsports and drive the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro,” Alfredo said. “Chris (Our, team owner), Mary, Vic and their families have been working hard to build a competitive program.
“We all have the will to win, and I believe in the team of people we are putting together.”
Founded by Massachusetts businessman, Chris Our, Our Motorsports began as a sideline venture of racing modifieds at various tracks in the New England region.
Following successful seasons that included national wins, Our Motorsports moved to NASCAR competition in 2020 with the formation of an Xfinity team.
“We are very excited to welcome Anthony back to Our Motorsports,” said Our. “We have the same goals and with the experience he has, we know we can excel in 2024.”
Dude Wipes will serve as a primary sponsor for Alfredo’s ride. The 33-race campaign will kick off with the Feb. 17 season opener at Daytona Beach International Speedway.
Anthony Alfredo to run two Cup races with Live Fast Motorsports
Anthony Alfredo to run two Cup races with Live Fast Motorsports Anthony Alfredo to run two Cup races with Live Fast Motorsports
Front Row Motorsports adds Anthony Alfredo to its Cup lineup
Front Row Motorsports adds Anthony Alfredo to its Cup lineup Front Row Motorsports adds Anthony Alfredo to its Cup lineup
RCR adds Anthony Alfredo to its 2020 Xfinity Series lineup
RCR adds Anthony Alfredo to its 2020 Xfinity Series lineup RCR adds Anthony Alfredo to its 2020 Xfinity Series lineup
Latest news
Daytona paves backstretch grass to address safety concerns
Daytona paves backstretch grass to address safety concerns Daytona paves backstretch grass to address safety concerns
How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC
How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC
Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella
Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella
Wittmann calls for “equal conditions” in BMW’s DTM camp after 2023 frustrations
Wittmann calls for “equal conditions” in BMW’s DTM camp after 2023 frustrations Wittmann calls for “equal conditions” in BMW’s DTM camp after 2023 frustrations
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.