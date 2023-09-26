Subscribe
Previous / Sammy Smith to join JR Motorsports Xfinity program in 2024
NASCAR XFINITY / Texas News

Boris Said and Rajah Caruth join Hendrick for NASCAR Xfinity races

Hendrick Motorsports has announced plans to enter two more NASCAR Xfinity Series races this year, with Boris Said and Rajah Caruth named as the drivers.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Rajah Caruth, GMS Racing, Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado

HMS have entered a car in select NXS races so far this year, running five races in total.

All four for Hendrick's Cup stars have gotten behind the wheel of the No. 17 Chevrolet Camaro at some point. William Byron was the first, finishing second at COTA. Kyle Larson then finished third at Sonoma after starting from pole position, followed by Chase Elliott who finished third at Pocono, and Alex Bowman finished ninth at Watkins Glen.

Larson drove the car most recently at Darlington, and is the only driver make multiple starts with the team this year. He finished 38th due to mechanical issues during the race.

Now, the team will enter the car in two additional races. The first will be at the Charlotte Roval on October 7 with road course veteran Boris Said behind the wheel. The 61-year-old is making his first start of the year in any NASCAR division. He has one Xfinity win, coming at Montreal in 2010 when he beat Max Papis in a photo finish.

Boris Said, Motorsports Business Management, Bumper.com Ford Mustang

Boris Said, Motorsports Business Management, Bumper.com Ford Mustang

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Said will be making his 150th start at the national level of the sport at the Roval. He is a two-time class winner of the Rolex 24 at Daytona (1997 and 1998), and also earned a class victory in the Sebring 12 Hours (1998). Of note, he also won the 24 Hours of Nurburgring in 2005.

Hendrick's seventh and final Xfinity start of the year will come in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 4, this time with Rajah Caruth driving the car. The 21-year-old is currently fulltime in the Truck Series, but has also made 15 Xfinity starts over the past two years. All starts came with Alpha Prime Racing, scoring his career-best finish at Martinsville in 2022, finishing 12th.

He currently sits 17th in the Truck Series standings, scoring three top-tens in the first 20 races.

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

 

shares
comments

Sammy Smith to join JR Motorsports Xfinity program in 2024
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports

Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports

NASCAR Truck

Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports

Stewart-Haas Racing to run Talladega Nights tribute schemes

Stewart-Haas Racing to run Talladega Nights tribute schemes

NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Stewart-Haas Racing to run Talladega Nights tribute schemes Stewart-Haas Racing to run Talladega Nights tribute schemes

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports

Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports

Argentina race could still be added to 2024 IndyCar schedule

Argentina race could still be added to 2024 IndyCar schedule

Indy IndyCar

Argentina race could still be added to 2024 IndyCar schedule Argentina race could still be added to 2024 IndyCar schedule

Why de Vries has bought into Mahindra’s Formula E vision

Why de Vries has bought into Mahindra’s Formula E vision

FE Formula E
London ePrix II

Why de Vries has bought into Mahindra’s Formula E vision Why de Vries has bought into Mahindra’s Formula E vision

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 30 September-1 October weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 30 September-1 October weekend?

Misc General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 30 September-1 October weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 30 September-1 October weekend?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe