Brandon Jones to remain with JGR's Xfinity program

Jones has competed full-time in the Xfinity Series for the last four seasons, winning for the first time earlier this month at Kansas.

He joined JGR prior to the 2018 season, placing ninth in the standings that year.

“I couldn’t be happier to be back and race in 2020 with Joe Gibbs Racing,” stated Brandon Jones. “I am very proud of my team and the huge strides and experience we have gained over the past two years. I am ready for this next opportunity and challenge. “

Additional sponsorship will be announced at a later date, per the team. Jones will be a teammate to Harrison Burton, who moves up to the Xfinity Series as Christopher Bell himself moves up to the Cup level.

“We are excited to have Brandon back at Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) in 2020 and with his experience take over as the senior driver in our NASCAR Xfinity Series program”, stated Steve deSouza, Executive Vice President of XFINITY and Development for Joe Gibbs Racing. “He has steadily improved over the past two years and has proven that he can compete with the top contenders in the series. We expect him to be a top challenger for the championship next year.”