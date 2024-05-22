All Series
NASCAR XFINITY

Brett Moffitt returns to JGR to run Iowa NASCAR Xfinity race

NASCAR veteran Brett Moffitt will reunite with Joe Gibbs Racing to compete in next month’s Xfinity Series race in his home state of Iowa.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Brett Moffitt, AM Racing, AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Moffitt, who competed in what is now the ARCA East series for JGR early in his career, will drive the No. 19 Toyota for the organization in the June 17 race at Iowa Speedway.

Moffitt last competed for JGR in 2010 in ARCA East, earning two wins and six top-five finishes while finishing second in the series standings.

The 31-year-old native of Grimes, Iowa, has had much success at the track. He made his Xfinity debut at Iowa in 2012 and finished ninth and earned back-to-back Truck Series wins at the track in 2018 and 2019. He has eight ARCA East and West starts at the track with one win, five top-five and seven top-10s finishes.

The 0.875-mile short track has hosted 20 Xfinity races with the most recent being in the 2019 season. Three series – Cup, Xfinity and ARCA – are competing at the track this season.

“I have a lot of great memories of racing at Iowa Speedway, especially the back-to-back wins in the Truck Series,” said Moffitt, who won the 2018 Truck title.

“I’m grateful for Destiny Homes and Concrete Supply supporting me, and I feel really confident that with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota, we have the opportunity to find the same success in June.”

Overall, Moffitt has made 117 Xfinity starts with three top-five and 32 top-190 finishes. His series best finish is a second at Daytona in 2021.

“We’re excited to have Brett come back to JGR to run in Xfinity,” said Steve DeSouza, EVP NASCAR Xfinity Series/Development at JGR.

“He has shown great success at Iowa and will have knowledge of the track that will help our entire Xfinity program as the series makes its return to the track.”

