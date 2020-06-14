Briscoe's crew chief, car chief and engineer suspended

The start of Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway was delayed by debris strewn about the track, which came from Briscoe's race car.

He was forced to pit road and fell several laps down, but rebounded impressively to finish seventh and on the lead lap.

Nonetheless, NASCAR has suspended Briscoe's crew chief (Richard Boswell), car chief (Nick Hutchins) and engineer (DJ Vanderley) for four races due to the weight falling from Briscoe's car.

There will be no monetary fine or points penalty, and the team will have to replace the team members for the second NXS race of the weekend Sunday.