NASCAR XFINITY / Dover II / Race report

Briscoe goes worst to first to win Sunday's Dover Xfinity race

shares
comments
Briscoe goes worst to first to win Sunday's Dover Xfinity race
By:

Chase Briscoe went from the back to the front to earn his NASCAR Xfinity Series-leading sixth victory of the 2020 season.

Briscoe started Sunday’s Drydene 200 from the rear of the field after an on-track incident in Saturday’s race forced his Stewart-Haas Racing team to move to a backup car.

Briscoe took control of the race late in Stage 2 and never looked back as the final 110-lap stage went green the entire way.

Following a round of green-flag stops, Briscoe took the checkered flag more than 2.4 seconds ahead of Ross Chastain.

 

The win is Briscoe’s sixth of the season, breaking a tie with Austin Cindric for the most this season and his eighth win of his career.

“I told (my wife) I was so mad after yesterday, I had to go win. It’s a testament to my guys to pull a backup out and it was better than our primary (car) I thought,” Briscoe said. “Pretty cool to win from the back here in a backup.

“We haven’t won in a month and a half but it feels like five years. I feel like we’re back where we were at the beginning of the year. Truthfully, this felt like the most dominant car we’ve had all year long.

“Hopefully, we can continue that trend.”

Cindric ended up third, Brandon Jones fourth and Daniel Hemric completed the top-five.

The rest of the top-10 were Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Riley Herbst and Brett Moffitt.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all the lead-lap cars pit with Briscoe the first off pit road. Jones and Hemric made contact as both exited pit road.

Allgaier had to restart from the rear of the field after his team received a penalty for an uncontrolled tire penalty.

On the restart on Lap 98, Briscoe was followed by Cindric and Chastain.

With 80 laps remaining in the race, Briscoe had expanded his lead to more than a second over Chastain with Cindric in third.

On Lap 137, Allgaier had made his way back up into the top-10 after his penalty on pit road.

With 60 laps to go in the race, Briscoe’s lead over Chastain was more than 2 seconds as Cindric remained in third, 4 seconds behind the leader.

After 160 laps, Briscoe maintained a 1.4-second lead over Chastain with Cindric third, Hemric and Burton.

Hemric kicked off the final round of green-flag pit stops on Lap 164 to take tires and fuel to make it to the end of the race.

Harrison Burton had to make a pass-through penalty on pit road for a commitment line violation while making his initial green-flag stop.

 

With 20 laps to go in the race, the top four cars had still not pit and Briscoe was highest in the running order among those who had pit.

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 189, Briscoe had almost a 3-second lead over Chastain with Cindric close behind in third.

Stage 2

After starting the race from the rear of the field, Briscoe grabbed the lead late and held off Allgaier for the Stage 2 win.

Chastain was third, Cindric fourth and Gragson rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all lead-lap cars decided to pit with Jones the first off pit road with a two-tire pit stop.

Herbst was penalized during his stop for an uncontrolled tire and Jesse Little was penalized for speeding on pit road. Both restarted from the rear of the field.

Jones led the way on the restart on Lap 53, followed by Allgaier and Chastain.

Allgaier, who took four new tires on his stop, quickly got around Jones on the restart and grabbed the lead for the first time in the race.

On Lap 65, caution was displayed following an accident involving Jeffrey Earnhardt and Herbst in Turn 2. The race returned to green on Lap 70 with Allgaier out front.

On Lap 71, Briscoe – who started from the rear of the field – went to the outside of Allgaier and claimed the lead for the first time in the race.

With five laps remaining in the second stage, Briscoe’s lead over Allgaier remained at half-a-second. Chastain remained in third.

Stage 1

Chastain cleared Moffitt on a late restart and held off Allgaier to take the Stage 1 win, his first of the 2020 season.

Moffitt was third, Herbst fourth and Gragson rounded out the top-five.

Moffitt, who started on the pole, led the way until the first caution was displayed on Lap 12 when Vinnie Miller slammed into the Turn 3 wall following contact with Earnhardt.

Most lead-lap cars remained on the track and Moffitt remained out front when the race returned to green on Lap 16 followed by Justin Haley and Herbst.

On Lap 21, NASCAR displayed a caution to allow teams to check tire wear. Again, most teams stayed on the track but Jones was among those who elected to pit. Burton had to restart from the year after a violation of the choose rule.

 

Moffitt led the way on the restart on Lap 26, followed by Chastain.

Chastain powered into the lead on the restart as Moffitt dropped to second and Allgaier moved into third.

With 15 to go in the first stage, Chastain had built up a 1-second lead over Moffitt.

Allgaier moved into the second spot behind Chastain with five laps remaining in the stage.

Briscoe and Hemric both had to start the race from the rear of the field – Briscoe for moving to a backup car and Hemric for a driver change.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 98 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 200 1:47'20.974     107
2 10 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 200 1:47'23.437 2.463 2.463 24
3 22 United States Austin Cindric Ford 200 1:47'23.636 2.662 0.199 1
4 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 200 1:47'30.817 9.843 7.181 8
5 8 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 200 1:47'31.650 10.676 0.833  
6 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 200 1:47'38.434 17.460 6.784 11
7 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 200 1:47'46.038 25.064 7.604 19
8 1 United States Michael Annett Chevrolet 199 1:47'22.659 1 Lap 1 Lap 5
9 18 Riley Herbst Toyota 199 1:47'23.137 1 Lap 0.478  
10 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 199 1:47'23.178 1 Lap 0.041 25
11 20 United States Harrison Burton Toyota 199 1:47'33.468 1 Lap 10.290  
12 11 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 199 1:47'37.560 1 Lap 4.092  
13 21 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 199 1:47'38.350 1 Lap 0.790  
14 39 United States Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 199 1:47'38.643 1 Lap 0.293  
15 44 United States Tommy Joe Martins Chevrolet 198 1:47'27.256 2 Laps 1 Lap  
16 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 198 1:47'28.025 2 Laps 0.769  
17 90 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 198 1:47'34.900 2 Laps 6.875  
18 93 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 197 1:47'23.389 3 Laps 1 Lap  
19 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 197 1:47'25.396 3 Laps 2.007  
20 07 United States David Starr Chevrolet 197 1:47'32.024 3 Laps 6.628  
21 08 Joe Jr. Chevrolet 197 1:47'32.744 3 Laps 0.720  
22 92 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet 197 1:47'40.032 3 Laps 7.288  
23 4 United States Jesse Little Chevrolet 197 1:47'43.947 3 Laps 3.915  
24 13 United States Chad Finchum Toyota 196 1:47'22.079 4 Laps 1 Lap  
25 6 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 196 1:47'22.651 4 Laps 0.572  
26 15 Colby Howard Chevrolet 196 1:47'24.636 4 Laps 1.985  
27 52 Kody Vanderwal Chevrolet 196 1:47'31.332 4 Laps 6.696  
28 99 United States Stefan Parsons Toyota 196 1:47'38.454 4 Laps 7.122  
29 0 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt Chevrolet 195 1:47'28.593 5 Laps 1 Lap  
30 5 United States Matt Mills Chevrolet 194 1:47'44.788 6 Laps 1 Lap  
31 61 United States Stephen Leicht Toyota 192 1:47'40.666 8 Laps 2 Laps  
32 36 United States Korbin Forrister Chevrolet 167 1:38'29.602 33 Laps 25 Laps  
33 74 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 106 1:07'06.479 94 Laps 61 Laps  
34 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 59 37'48.622 141 Laps 47 Laps  
35 47 United States Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 23 15'45.932 177 Laps 36 Laps  
36 78 United States Vinnie Miller Chevrolet 11 5'58.967 189 Laps 12 Laps  

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Dover II
Drivers Chase Briscoe
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Jim Utter

