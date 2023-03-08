Carson Hocevar to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with Spire

Listen to this article

Hocevar, 20, currently competes fulltime in the Truck Series with Niece Motorsports. He's yet to win, but has ten top-fives and 21 top-tens in 56 starts.

Spire Motorsports, which fields two fulltime Cup entries with Corey LaJoie and Ty Dillon, will enter a car in six Xfinity races this year. Kevin Manion and Mike Greci will help lead the effort.

The team has also formed a technical alliance with JR Motorsports.

“We’re looking forward to supporting Spire Motorsports and Carson for these six Xfinity Series races,” said JR Motorsports Senior Vice President of Motorsports, L.W. Miller. “This is a great opportunity for Carson to take another step up the racing ladder while getting next-level experience with a solid team.”

Hocevar will drive the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro for the first time at Dover Motor Speedway on April 29th. Premier Security Solutions will serve as the primary sponsor.

“I am eager to make my Xfinity Series debut for Spire Motorsports with support from JR Motorsports,” said Hocevar in a statement. “I am very grateful for their partnership and for Premier Security’s belief in me. Together, they are providing me with a fantastic opportunity to grow as a driver and I intend to make the most of it.”

Hocevar will also drive the car at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 27), Nashville Superspeedway (June 24), Michigan International Speedway (August 5), Darlington Raceway (September 2), and Bristol Motor Speedway (September 15).

“Carson Hocevar is a rising talent who earned the opportunity to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “Spire Motorsports prides itself on identifying talented race drivers who are still in the early stages of their career and pairing them with veterans who can help get the most out of that talent. Carson fits the bill perfectly. We’re eager to provide him with the opportunity to showcase his talent and work with Bono, Mike Greci and the group from JR Motorsports.”