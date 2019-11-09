Championship 4 set for Xfinity Series title-decider
The four drivers who will battle for the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway has been decided.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Best Points Finish
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|4th (2018)
|Cole Custer
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|7
|2nd (2018)
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|1st (2018)
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|1
|3rd (2011, 2016, 2017)
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR XFINITY
|Event
|Phoenix II
|Author
|Nick DeGroot
