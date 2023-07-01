Lightning forces postponement of Chicago Xfinity race to Sunday

Following a nearly 1 ½-hour delay, NASCAR finally decided to postpone the remainder of Saturday’s scheduled 55-lap race until 11 a.m. ET Sunday. The race will be broadcast live on USA Network.

Saturday’s race on the 2.2-mile, 12-turn course through the Grant Park area of downtown Chicago was the first street race in series history.

NASCAR issued the following statement following the postponement:

“Due to the potential for continued lightning strikes and in the interest of public safety and caution, the facility needed to be evacuated. NASCAR had hoped to resume activities, but not until city officials allowed fans to return to the grandstands.

“The forecast for lightning extends into the next several hours, forcing NASCAR to postpone the completion of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race until tomorrow morning.”

When the race resumes on Sunday, pole-winner Cole Custer will be in the lead, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier and Austin Hill.

Finishing out the top-10 running order are Sammy Smith, Daniel Hemric, Chandler Smith, Parker Kligerman and Kaz Grala.

Stage 1

Custer claimed the Stage 1 win by leading Nemechek after the completion of the first 15 laps. Hill was third, Allgaier fourth and Connor Mosack rounded out the top five.

Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks brought out the first caution of the race when the engine expired on his No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet on lap 5 while he was running tenth.

Andre Castro locked up his brakes and wrecked in Turn 1 on lap 17 to bring out a caution which set up the first pit stops of the day for about half of the field. Custer remained on the track and in the lead.

On lap 26, NASCAR was forced to bring the race to a halt due to lightning in the area of the track.

The race was delayed for almost an hour-and-a-half before NASCAR decided to postpone the remainder until Sunday.

Five laps remain in the second stage and 25 in the final stage.

