Cindric tops Allmendinger in final Xfinity practice at IMS

Cindric ended up fastest in Friday’s final Xfinity Series practice with an average lap speed of 97.850 on the IMS road course, which also was the fastest lap of the day.

A.J. Allmendinger was fastest (97.392 mph) in Friday’s first 50-minute session on the 2.439-mile 14-turn course.

Cindric, who drives for Team Penske and has three NASCAR national series wins on road courses (two in Xfinity and one in Trucks), also had the fastest average speed (96.200 mph) among drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps.

Allmendinger still ended up second-fastest in single-lap runs in the final practice (97.344 mph) while Justin Haley was third (96.753 mph). Chase Briscoe and Justin Allgaier rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 in single-car speeds were Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson, Harrison Burton, Alex Labbe and Jeremy Clements.

There were several incidents during the second practice, but none of them serious.

Michael Annett spun out at one point and late in the session Allmendinger ran off course but did not appear to do any damage to his car.