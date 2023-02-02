Connor Mosack to run select NASCAR Xfinity races with JGR

Listen to this article

On top of the 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series races he was already planning to drive with Sam Hunt Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing on Thursday announced the 23-year-old Trans Am star would also run three Xfinity and six ARCA Menards series races for the organization this year.

Mosack will compete in JGR’s No. 19 Toyota at the Chicago Street Course, Pocono and Road America. His ARCA schedule will begin with the Feb. 18 season opener at Daytona International Speedway and include Kansas (twice), Charlotte, Pocono and Michigan.

In addition to all that, Mosack will also drive a Super Late Model in the World Series of Asphalt Feb. 10-18 at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway and compete in the TA2 Trans Am race Feb. 26 at Sebring.

“I made my Xfinity Series debut with JGR last June at Portland and from the moment I made my first lap in their race car, I realized why they’ve been so successful,” Mosack said of JGR. “Their equipment was second to none and the resources they had in terms of people and their knowledge was incredible.

“Jason Ratcliff was my crew chief at Portland and he’s got a ton of experience. I was able to learn from him before we even went to the track. Just in our time in the simulator, we made some great changes. So, to be back with him for three Xfinity races is going to be really valuable.

“And when it comes to JGR’s ARCA program, it’s the class of the field. After having to race against JGR cars, I’m really looking forward to racing with a JGR car. No matter what track they were on, they were always up front competing for wins. To have that chance in 2023 is pretty special, and I aim to make the most of it.”

Mosack ran the full CARS Late Model Tour in 2020 and won its rookie-of-the-year title. He ran a full TA2 schedule in 2021 and 2022, scoring two wins and earning five poles.

In 13 career ARCA starts, he has nine top-10 f finishes, eight of which were on ovals. His best finishes came on successive weekends last June – second at Portland (road course) and third at Iowa (oval).

When the 2023 racing season concludes, Mosack will have competed in more than 40 races, with 23 of them being in the Xfinity Series.

“I’ve learned the more seat time you can get, the more you learn and the faster you learn,” Mosack said. “I’ve spent the last two years racing fulltime in Trans Am and running a decent amount of ARCA and Late Model races.

“It got me prepared to make my NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series debuts last summer, and that’s led to these opportunities with Sam Hunt Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing. It’ll be the most racing I’ve ever done in a single season, and I’m genuinely stoked about it.

“This is what I want and NASCAR is where I want to be.”