NASCAR XFINITY

Connor Zilisch to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with JRM

Trackhouse Racing signee Connor Zilisch will run four NASCAR Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports later this year.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
CZ

The rising star joined Trackhouse as a development driver in January. Soon after, he won the Rolex 24 at Daytona on debut in the LMP2 class.

A winner of several national karting titles, he was also the MX-5 Cup championship runner-up in 2022, while also claiming Rookie of the Year honors. The following year, he won four races in ten starts. Zilisch made his ARCA Menards Series debut in 2023, competing at Watkins Glen International. He finished second after leading 34 of 42 laps.

Once he turns 18 later this year, he will make his NASCAR Xfinity debut at Watkins Glen (September 14) with JR Motorsports, driving the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro. He will then pilot the car again at Kansas Speedway (September 28), Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 26), and in the finale at Phoenix Raceway (November 9).

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Connor into the JR Motorsports family and to give him an opportunity behind the wheel of our No. 88 Chevrolet,” said JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “Connor is an extremely talented young man and we can’t wait to see what he can do when he gets to the track with us at Watkins Glen.”

Added Zilisch: “It’s a dream come true to have the opportunity to race in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports for select races this year. I have a lot to learn considering that I’ve never raced on any big tracks previously, but there’s no better team to learn with than JRM. I can’t thank everyone at Chevrolet, Silver Hare Racing, and Trackhouse Racing for helping me get to this point, and continuing to support me into my future. I look forward to giving my all and making the most of this opportunity.”

More details regarding the deal including sponsorship have yet to be revealed.

Chandler Smith wins Phoenix Xfinity race after Allgaier's shock exit

