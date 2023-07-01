Subscribe
Previous / Sheldon Creed penalized for intentional wrecking Next / Lightning forces postponement of Chicago Xfinity race to Sunday
NASCAR XFINITY / Chicago Qualifying report

Custer wins pole for Chicago Xfinity race; Creed wrecks

Cole Custer continued his strong run in the NASCAR Xfinity Series by winning the pole for Saturday afternoon's inaugural Chicago Street Race.

Jim Utter
By:
Pole sitter Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang

The driver of Stewart-Haas Racing's No. 00 Ford topped the 10-minute final round of qualifying on Saturday with an average lap speed of 87.590 mph.

Custer just edged Sheldon Creed (87.573 mph),  but Creed was on pace to eclipse Custer on his final attempt when he wrecked had into the tire barriers and did severe damage to his No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. 

The incident occurred with about a minute left in the final round and the session was brought to an early halt. Creed will likely move to a backup car and will have to start Saturday afternoon's race from the rear of the field.

 

Saturday's race on the 2.2-mile, 12-turn course through Grant Park in downtown Chicago will be the first street race in one of NASCAR's three national series - Cup, Xfinity and Trucks. The Cup series will race on the course on Sunday.

"This is huge," Custer said. "We're in Chicago, the buildings are right there, when we got here I thought this is the coolest thing we've done in NASCAR since I don't even know. This is pretty unreal.

"This program is really clicking right now and we need to keep it going in the playoffs."Custer hasn't finished worse than ninth in his last nine races, which includes one win. He now has two consecutive poles and four on the 2023 season.John Hunter Nemechek ended up third-fastest, Connor Mosack was fourth and Austin Hill fifth.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup: Justin Allgaier, Brett Moffitt, Sammy Smith, Daniel Hemric and Parker Kligerman.

shares
comments

Sheldon Creed penalized for intentional wrecking

Lightning forces postponement of Chicago Xfinity race to Sunday
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are"

Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are"

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are" Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are"

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are"

Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are" Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are"

2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results

2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Chicago Street race results

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut

FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP

FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP FIA hands out 12 penalties for track limit offences after F1 Austrian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe