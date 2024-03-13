All Series
NASCAR XFINITY Circuit of the Americas

Daniil Kvyat to run NASCAR Xfinity race at COTA

Ex-Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Circuit of the Americas.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Daniil Kvyat, Sam Hunt Racing, Nemaco Toyota Supra

Daniil Kvyat, Sam Hunt Racing, Nemaco Toyota Supra

Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

Kvyat, 29, is a Russian racing driver with 110 starts and three podiums as a Formula 1 driver between 2014 and 2020. His best result came in the 2015 Hungarian Grand Prix, finishing second to Sebastian Vettel. 2015 was his best season overall, driving for Red Bull and ending the year seventh in the championship standings.

Since leaving F1, he has done several races in the FIA World Endurance Championship, including the 2023 Le Mans 24 as an LMP2 driver. He currently drives for Lamborghini Iron Lynx in the Hypercar class.

At COTA, he will drive the No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro for SS-GreenLight Racing. It will not be his first NASCAR race. Kvyat made his NASCAR debut in 2022, running three Cup races with Team Hezeberg. He finished 36th at the Indianapolis Road Course and Watkins Glen International before making his final start of the year at the Charlotte Roval where he finished 39th.

Daniil Kvyat, Team Hezeberg, Hezeberg Systems Toyota Camry

Daniil Kvyat, Team Hezeberg, Hezeberg Systems Toyota Camry

Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

That same year, he made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the Charlotte Roval. He found a bit more success there, finishing 15th for Sam Hunt Racing.

“I’m excited to get back into NASCAR. I had a lot of fun in my previous races. The competition style is very different from F1 and World Endurance,” said Kvyat. “I’m especially looking forward to my race at COTA. I’ve been there with F1, so it will be interesting to experience the track in a Camaro.”

Added team owner Bobby Dotter: “I’m thrilled to have Daniil in the #07 at COTA. You can’t get much better than a former F1 driver for a road course ringer. Daniil is a great competitor, but he’s also a great partner for our team. He’s been in the shop every day since he got to Charlotte helping to get the car ready and getting to know the team. We’re looking forward to seeing what he does on the track.

Connor Zilisch to make NASCAR Xfinity debut with JRM

Nick DeGroot
