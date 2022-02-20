Previous / 131 cars on entry lists for Daytona Cup, Xfinity and Truck races Next / Austin Hill wins as airborne crash ends NASCAR Xfinity raceNASCAR XFINITY / Daytona Results
Daytona NASCAR Xfinity Series race results
Austin Hill has won the NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.
The race ended under caution after a shocking airborne crash for Myatt Snider, who went into the catch-fence on the final lap. He was able to walk away from the accident.
The victory is Hill's first in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, taking the checkered flag in his 16th start and locking himself into the playoffs.
The race features nine different leaders, 18 lead changes and six cautions including the two stage breaks.
Defending series Daniel Hemric won both Stage 1 and Stage 2 before suffering damage in a later accident.
|Pos.
|Driver
|1
|Austin Hill
|2
|A.J. Allmendinger
|3
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Riley Herbst
|5
|Justin Allgaier
|6
|Sheldon Creed
|7
|Anthony Alfredo
|8
|Ryan Sieg
|9
|Josh Bilicki
|10
|Brandon Brown
|11
|Ty Gibbs
|12
|Ryan Truex
|13
|JJ Yeley
|14
|Landon Cassill
|15
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|16
|Josh Berry
|17
|Brandon Jones
|18
|Ryan Vargas
|19
|Jeb Burton
|20
|Bayley Currey
|21
|Kyle Sieg
|22
|Myatt Snider
|23
|Jade Buford
|24
|Tommy Joe Martins
|25
|Matt Mills
|26
|Joey Gase
|27
|Jesse Iwuji
|28
|Daniel Hemric
|29
|Joe Graf Jr.
|30
|Sam Mayer
|31
|Josh Williams
|32
|Kyle Weatherman
|33
|Shane Lee
|34
|Brett Moffitt
|35
|CJ McLaughlin
|36
|Drew Dollar
|37
|Jeremy Clements
|38
|Caesar Bacarella
