Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

DGM Racing and Alex Labbe win NASCAR penalty appeal

DGM Racing and Alex Labbe win NASCAR penalty appeal
By:
Aug 12, 2020, 6:25 PM

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel have rescinded the penalties assessed to Mario Gosselin's NASCAR Xfinity Series team and Alex Labbe.

The team, which participated in a SCCA practice session with a NASCAR Xfinity Series car at the Daytona International Speedway road course, were penalized for violating NASCAR's no-testing policy.

The L2 penalty cost the team $50,000 and 75 owner points. Labbe was also assessed with the loss of 75 driver points.

However, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel, which consisted of Check Deery, Jay Signore and Kevin Whitaker, have rescinded the penalties. 

1. The Appellants did not violate the Rule(s) set forth in the Penalty Notice as it was written.

2. The Panel rescinds the original Penalty assessed by NASCAR.

Read Also:

Cindric emerges as winner in crazy Road America Xfinity race

Cindric emerges as winner in crazy Road America Xfinity race
Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Alex Labbé
Teams DGM Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

