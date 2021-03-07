Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
42 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / A.J. Allmendinger holds off Hemric for Las Vegas Xfinity win
NASCAR XFINITY / Las Vegas / Breaking news

Santino Ferrucci's goal in NASCAR? "Take in every moment"

By:

IndyCar Series driver Santino Ferrucci’s transition to NASCAR this season was never going to be easy but he’s loving every minute of it.

Santino Ferrucci's goal in NASCAR? "Take in every moment"

Ferrucci bounced back from a cut tire and wreck at Homestead-Miami Speedway last weekend in his Xfinity Series debut to charge to a 13th-place finish Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The finish is the second-best ever for Sam Hunt Racing since its debut in 2019. Saturday’s race is Ferrucci’s second of five consecutive scheduled in the No. 26 Toyota.

“Oh man, from when the green flag dropped, I felt really confident. We just got really free right off the get-go so I just tried to hang on to it in Stage 1,” he said. “In Stage 2, Andrew (Abbott, crew chief) took about six rounds of wedge out of our Supra and it lit it up.

“I was really happy with the balance the rest of the night. After that, I think it was one more turn of wedge and a small tire adjustment and dude we went racing. Just being able to race at the end there with Justin (Allgaier) – he’s a really good friend of mine – it was just so awesome.”

Read Also:

With no prior NASCAR experience, you might think Ferrucci would be frustrated trying to tackle a new form of racing without practice or qualifying sessions, but actually he relishes the challenge.

“I’m not going to lie – I kind of like it. It’s such an adrenaline rush to just show up and take the green flag,” he said. “I mean, it’s one of those things, it’s probably the first time ever and maybe the last time in my life that I’ll get to show up and do something completely new and go at it green.

“I am just trying to love and take in every moment. I think the crew is as well. It’s definitely not getting old.”

Although he’s only had two races from which to judge, Ferrucci said oval racing has just been “so much fun.”

“The fact you come through the field and you’re just racing everybody. It doesn’t matter if it’s a lead-lap car or 3-lap down car, it’s all just so close,” he said. “Even taking the air off people in the side-draft – that’s something I’m still trying to figure out how the heck that even works. That’s something that we just don’t have in (IndyCar).

“I’m just having so much fun. These cars are so much fun to drive. In IndyCar, you have to be so tense and so perfect every single lap, it’s so hard to take a breather and enjoy the moment. I can enjoy all 200 laps here. That’s a huge plus for me.”

Ferrucci’s team owner, Sam Hunt, said he’s trying to set realistic expectations for his driver but believes his passion and “wide-open” personality are hard to contain.

“I think it’s just a testament to his natural ability as a race car driver, not necessarily his ability to drive a Formula One car or an IndyCar or sports car. I think he just has a natural ability to drive something with four wheels,” Hunt said of Ferrucci.

“He’s competitive. He’s a big personality but he really does care. He works for it and you know by the end of tonight, we’ll have a two-page brief on what he can do better, what the team can do better.

“I think he understands his opportunities are limited and he has to make the most of every race even if on paper he’s not ready. He’s wide-open. He’s wide-open behind the wheel and he’s a wide-open personality.”

shares
comments

Related video

A.J. Allmendinger holds off Hemric for Las Vegas Xfinity win

Previous article

A.J. Allmendinger holds off Hemric for Las Vegas Xfinity win
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Las Vegas
Drivers Santino Ferrucci
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

2
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi: First Petronas SRT MotoGP laps felt “strange”

5h
3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
NHRA

John Force Racing confirms its return to action

5
NASCAR XFINITY

Santino Ferrucci's goal in NASCAR? "Take in every moment"

45min
Latest news
Santino Ferrucci's goal in NASCAR? "Take in every moment"
NSXF

Santino Ferrucci's goal in NASCAR? "Take in every moment"

45m
A.J. Allmendinger holds off Hemric for Las Vegas Xfinity win
NSXF

A.J. Allmendinger holds off Hemric for Las Vegas Xfinity win

2h
Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism
NSXF

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism

Mar 5, 2021
Myatt Snider snags first Xfinity win in dramatic Homestead race
NSXF

Myatt Snider snags first Xfinity win in dramatic Homestead race

Feb 28, 2021
Remainder of Ty Gibbs' 2021 Xfinity schedule revealed
NSXF

Remainder of Ty Gibbs' 2021 Xfinity schedule revealed

Feb 23, 2021
Latest videos
AJ Allmendinger after Vegas win: ‘I don’t take it for granted’ 08:39:55
NASCAR XFINITY
46m

AJ Allmendinger after Vegas win: ‘I don’t take it for granted’

AJ Allmendinger hits the jackpot at Vegas 08:39:54
NASCAR XFINITY
2h

AJ Allmendinger hits the jackpot at Vegas

Myatt Snider after Homestead win: ‘We did it!’ 08:34:14
NASCAR XFINITY
Feb 28, 2021

Myatt Snider after Homestead win: ‘We did it!’

Myatt Snider earns first career win at Homestead-Miami Speedway 01:01
NASCAR XFINITY
Feb 28, 2021

Myatt Snider earns first career win at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Heartbroken Gragson after Miami wreck: ‘It’s a shame’ 01:10
NASCAR XFINITY
Feb 28, 2021

Heartbroken Gragson after Miami wreck: ‘It’s a shame’

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
A.J. Allmendinger holds off Hemric for Las Vegas Xfinity win Las Vegas
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

A.J. Allmendinger holds off Hemric for Las Vegas Xfinity win

John Hunter Nemechek tops boss Kyle Busch for Vegas Truck win Las Vegas
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck / Race report

John Hunter Nemechek tops boss Kyle Busch for Vegas Truck win

Is Kevin Harvick primed to hit a jackpot at Las Vegas? Las Vegas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Is Kevin Harvick primed to hit a jackpot at Las Vegas?

More from
Santino Ferrucci
Stat attack – the final IndyCar driver standings for 2020
IndyCar / Results

Stat attack – the final IndyCar driver standings for 2020

Both joy and heartache for Dale Coyne Racing in the Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar / Breaking news

Both joy and heartache for Dale Coyne Racing in the Indy 500

Podcast: Should “salty” sim racers be banned for reckless moves?
Video Inside
Esports / Commentary

Podcast: Should “salty” sim racers be banned for reckless moves?

Trending Today

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

Valentino Rossi: First Petronas SRT MotoGP laps felt “strange”
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Valentino Rossi: First Petronas SRT MotoGP laps felt “strange”

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

John Force Racing confirms its return to action
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

John Force Racing confirms its return to action

Santino Ferrucci's goal in NASCAR? "Take in every moment"
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Santino Ferrucci's goal in NASCAR? "Take in every moment"

A.J. Allmendinger holds off Hemric for Las Vegas Xfinity win
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

A.J. Allmendinger holds off Hemric for Las Vegas Xfinity win

USAC star Hines to take over as competition director of ThorSport
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

USAC star Hines to take over as competition director of ThorSport

The lost legend - Tim Richmond
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

The lost legend - Tim Richmond

Latest news

Santino Ferrucci's goal in NASCAR? "Take in every moment"
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Santino Ferrucci's goal in NASCAR? "Take in every moment"

A.J. Allmendinger holds off Hemric for Las Vegas Xfinity win
Video Inside
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

A.J. Allmendinger holds off Hemric for Las Vegas Xfinity win

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Interview

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism

Myatt Snider snags first Xfinity win in dramatic Homestead race
Video Inside
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Myatt Snider snags first Xfinity win in dramatic Homestead race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.