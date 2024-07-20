Haas Factory Team says "we want to be part of" Deegan's future

The Haas Factory Team (HFT) announced will run one full-time NASCAR Cup Series entry next year. On Saturday, they announced 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) champ Cole Custer as the driver. Stewart-Haas Racing currently operates a two-car NXS team as well, which will continue under the Haas banner in 2025.

With Custer moving back up to Cup, that leaves at least one opening in the team's NXS program. It's also unclear where Xfinity regular Riley Herbst will end up in 2025, but the team has made Herbst an offer to stay with the team. However, he may choose to pursue other opportunities in the Cup Series.

Speaking on HFT's 2025 plans, team president Joe Custer said, "we have to win at that level (Xfinity), so we are willing to look at all options as far as drivers go.

"Maybe somebody that's already in the sport. Maybe somebody that's a Cup driver that comes down. Because we've got to put cars in the winner's circle, we've got to sort out our equipment because our business model is reliant on having technical partners to keep the program healthy. If we don't win, and if we are not a leader at the track, then our other team-mates, you know, the Sieg's, the etc., they find it hard to believe that we can deliver the kind of data and leadership that's necessary for them. So it's a different model."

Regarding the technical alliances with teams like RSS Racing, Custer added:"Candidly, part of our game plan is for drivers to come in to those teams as well as ours. Whether they go from theirs to ours, maybe, maybe not. All options are open. But we envision eight successful car Xfinity teams showing up to every race next year and the year after with a high level of competency and the ability to win."

Custer was asked about Ford prospect Hailie Deegan, who recently lost her full-time ride with AM Racing in the Xfinity Series. She struggled to find results, earning a career-best finish of 12th at Talladega. Her best showing on a non-superspeedway was 13th at Las Vegas, which actually came in her NXS debut in 2022.

Before venturing into the Xfinity Series, she ran three full seasons at the Truck level, scoring five top-tens with a career-best finish of sixth. Custer confirmed that the team has spoken with Deegan.

"Obviously, she was with one of our technical partners. So that's a challenge, right, to see what the future is with her. We believe there's more in her, and we want to be part of that, but that's for future conversations."