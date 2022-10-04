Hailie Deegan to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Las Vegas
Hailie Deegan will make her NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) debut later this month at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Deegan, 21, currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series.
Driving for David Gilliland Racing, she has three top-tens in 44 career starts and currently sits 21st in the championship standings. Her best result came just this past weekend at Talladega, finishing sixth.
Previously, she placed third in the 2020 ARCA Menards Series championship standings. She also has three victories in what is now known as the ARCA West Series.
Deegan was signed to the Ford Performance Driver Development Program after the 2019 season.
Now, she will make her Xfinity debut in Vegas on October 15th, driving the No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford Mustang, and sponsored by Pristine Auction. The team earned their first NXS victory earlier this year with Cole Custer at Auto Club Speedway.
“I really just wanted to make my debut, for sure, on a mile-and-a-half because that’s where I feel the most comfortable,” said Deegan in a video posted to YouTube. “I wanted to get my feet wet in the Xfinity Series.
"I don’t know yet what I’m going to be doing next year. I wish I knew and had it figured out already, but we're still working through a few things. No news on that yet, but at least for the time being, we're going for our first Xfinity race in Las Vegas. I could not be more excited."
Allmendinger's bold last-lap pass nets Talladega Xfinity win
Chandler Smith moving up to Xfinity in 2023 with Kaulig Racing
Latest news
2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 travels to Suzuka this weekend for the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the 18th round of the 2022 F1 season.
Steiner: FIA decisions over damaged F1 endplates "getting old"
Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner has expressed his growing frustration about front wing endplate damage leading to his cars being called in by the FIA race directors.
Channel 4 to continue showing F1 highlights, live British GP in 2023
Channel 4 has announced it will continue to broadcast Formula 1 highlights free-to-air in the UK through 2023 as part of a deal with Sky Sports.
Ferrari LMH surpasses 10,000km in testing as launch date set
Ferrari has revealed its new Le Mans Hypercar that will race in the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023 has covered more than 10,000km in testing, as it gears up to officially launch the car later this month.